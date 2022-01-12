Mahindra Prices Jan 2022 – Thar, Bolero, Scorpio, Marazzo, Alturas

Mahindra has increased prices of their cars for Jan 2022 – Price hike ranges from 2-3.5%

With the change of the calendar year, all major automakers of the country have planned on bringing in price hikes for their products. Home grown automaker, Mahindra too has planned on rolling out the 2022 price hikes. In the previous post, we discussed Mahindra XUV700 prices. In this post, let’s have a look at the new prices of other Mahindra cars.

Mahindra Thar Prices Jan 2022

Mahindra’s much loved Thar has now become dearer in terms of its pricing. Across the range, the price hike has been around the 3% mark. This has resulted in price hikes of around INR 39-45K, depending upon the variant. Thar base petrol now starts at Rs 13.18 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 15.54 lakh, ex-sh.

Entire Thar line-up has been impacted with the price hike, including both, diesel and petrol motor options. While prices have gone up for the Thar, the waiting period still hasn’t come down as the demand for the product has remained strong.

Mahindra Scorpio Prices Jan 2022

It is well known that Mahindra plans to bring in a new generation Scorpio sometime later this year. However, till the time the new model gets introduced, the current generation model too will be getting price hike.

Prices for the true blue SUV have gone up by around 3% resulting in a price hike of around INR 41-53K. The entry level S3+ trim now costs INR 13.18 lakhs while the top of the line S11 now comes with a sticker price of INR 18.12 lakhs. Looking at the trend, it won’t be a surprise if next generation Scorpio’s top-end trim breaches the INR 20 lakhs mark.

Mahindra Bolero Prices Jan 2022

The price hike has also been introduced on one of Mahindra’s longest serving product, the Bolero. The Bolero range has received a price hike of around 3-3.5% which has made the highly popular Bolero expensive by around INR 30K. The entry level B4 trim now costs INR 9 lakhs while the top of the line B6 (O) now costs INR 10 lakhs.

Mahindra Bolero New Prices Jan 2022

The recently introduced Bolero Neo too has received a similar price hike of around 2.5-3.25%. The base N4 trim now costs INR 9 lakhs while the range topping N10 (O) now costs INR 11.34 lakhs. Price hike has been in the range of INR 22-35K, varying from trim to trim.

Mahindra Marazzo Prices Jan 2022

Mahindra has rolled out a price hike of around 3% on its Marazzo range. The base M2 variant of the Marazzo used to cost INR 12.42 lakhs but has now received a hike of INR 38K. Now, the Marazzo range starts at INR 12.8 lakhs. The price hike is similar for other variants too. The M4+ has received a price hike of INR 41K while the top of the line M6+ now costs INR 14.92 lakhs, dearer by INR 43K than in 2021.

Mahindra Altruas Prices Jan 2022

Mahindra’s top of the line model happens to be the Alturas G4. The model has received a marginal price hike of INR 8K. This works out to be just around .25% of the price of the full sized SUV. It must be noted that the Alturas has received the lowest price hike, across Mahindra’s portfolio.

It must be noted that the Alturas happens to be a Mahindra badged version of the SsangYong Rexton. As Mahindra no longer has a majority share holding in the South Korean auto giant, it is doubtful if we will be getting any update on the Alturas in the future. Mahindra might want to continue with the brand in the future by introducing some indigenous products.