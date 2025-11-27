Mahindra Racing Commits to Formula E GEN4 Era – Unveils New M12Electro Race Car

Mahindra Racing has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to electric motorsport by officially signing on as a manufacturer for Formula E’s upcoming GEN4 era, which begins with the 2026/27 season and runs until 2030. The announcement was made in India during the global unveiling of the team’s newest race machine — the Mahindra M12Electro. This marks a major milestone for Mahindra Racing, one of Formula E’s founding teams, and the first OEM to commit to the championship at its inception in 2013.

A Decade of Electric Motorsport Leadership

Over the past 12 years, Mahindra Racing has emerged as one of the most recognised names in Formula E, accumulating:

• 5 E-Prix victories

• 29 podiums

• 11 pole positions

• 1,000+ championship points

The team’s strong comeback in Season 11 — finishing fourth overall — was powered by a completely re-engineered M11Electro, with drivers Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara delivering five podiums. The newly unveiled M12Electro will carry that momentum into the next season, aiming for consistent podium finishes and another top-five championship result.

Committed Through GEN4 — A Future-Ready Electric Vision

With GEN4, Formula E enters its most advanced technical era yet. The FIA’s latest specifications promise a dramatic step forward in performance, sustainability, and strategy:

• 450 kW peak race power

• 600 kW Attack Mode power boost

• 700 kW regenerative braking

• Up to 55 kWh usable race energy

• Dual aero configurations: high-downforce (qualifying) & low-downforce (race)

• 100% recyclable composite construction

Mahindra has committed to embracing GEN4 development through 2030 — a move that aligns with the Mahindra Group’s broader electrification and sustainability objectives.

Quotes From Leadership

R. Velusamy, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, highlighted the brand’s mission of transforming race technology into real-world mobility advancements:

“Mahindra Racing has always been a symbol of our commitment to the Race-to-Road journey. Formula E gives us a platform to advance electric powertrain efficiency, sustainable materials, and software intelligence. Continuing this journey till 2030 reflects our belief in the sport and India’s role in leading global sustainable mobility.”

Frederic Bertrand, Team Principal, Mahindra Racing, called the long-term commitment a major boost to the team’s ongoing resurgence:

“What we have built over the past two seasons is exceptional. GEN4 gives us the platform to keep growing and competing for greater success. We are determined to make India proud and show why it can be a global force in automotive and technology.”

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, praised Mahindra’s enduring contribution:

“Mahindra has been with us from the very beginning, championing electric racing and innovation. Their long-term commitment strengthens our presence in a key market and reinforces Formula E as a platform for positive change.”

Marek Nawarecki, Senior Circuit Sport Director, FIA, emphasised GEN4’s importance:

“We are pleased to announce Mahindra as the sixth manufacturer to commit to GEN4. This validates Formula E’s roadmap and the championship’s evolution since 2014.”

Sustainability at the Core

Mahindra Racing continues to lead in sustainability:

• First Formula E team to earn FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation

• ‘Planet Positive’ initiative launched in Season 11, focused on driving climate-positive action and community impact

The team sees Formula E as a living testbed for technologies that will influence future Mahindra electric road vehicles across global markets.