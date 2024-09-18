HomeCar NewsMahindra Rally EV (BE.Rall-E) Testing Started - Launch In 2025?

Mahindra Rally EV (BE.Rall-E) Testing Started – Launch In 2025?

Akshay Kulkarni
Mahindra Rally EV

When compared to the BE.05 it is based on, Mahindra Rally EV (BE.Rall-E) packs a lot more attitude along with an off-road charm

With massive ambitions to establish itself as a major EV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto has set out on a thrilling journey. The company has set out a few vehicles to launch in 2025, among these will be BE.Rall-E, an electric rally vehicle from Mahindra. It looks wild and will be off-road worthy, as seen with the test mules. Let’s take a look.

In February 2023, Mahindra showcased the BE.Rall-E Concept in the presence of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Disha Patani. The car was wild and incorporated a ready-to-off-road attitude, setting it apart from other XUV.e and BE range of upcoming Mahindra vehicles based on INGLO platform.

Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept

Mahindra Rally EV, (BE.Rall-E) is a more hardcore and off-road ready version of BE.05 compact electric SUV that has been under testing extensively for a long time. BE.05 will be among the first three cars launched from Mahindra based on INGLO platform alongside XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. BE.Rall-E has been testing and might launch in 2025 as suggested by Mahindra website.

When first-ever spy shot of BE.Rall-E were leaked, initial speculation was that it would be a base variant of BE.05 with lower-tier equipment, which exists and has been spied testing as well. This speculation was because BE.Rall-E was showcased as a concept and was too wild to be launched.

Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept

But Mahindra thinks otherwise and may consider launching the BE.Rall-E in India in 2025. On their website, Mahindra has listed the BE.Rall-E under the “Products” section alongside BE.05, BE.07, XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Whereas BE.09 and Thar.e are still listed under “Concepts” section.

Mahindra’s positioning of BE.Rall-E under “Products” section and the spy shots of the test mule seems to be aligning perfectly, suggesting that the company may launch it in 2025. The company refers to BE.Rall-E as “The Electric Trailblazer”. There couldn’t be a more befitting title as BE.Rall-E looks like it was purpose-built to go off-road.

Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept

What to expect?

Looking at the test mule, Mahindra doesn’t seem to be holding back and has kitted up the BE.Rall-E like the way it was showcased on stage last year. So, it gets a unique fascia over BE.05 on which it is based. It gets a luggage rack on the roof and massive suspension travel. The test mule had smaller H/T tyres but there is space for much larger M/T tyres as well.

While BE.05 has massive C-shaped LED signatures at the front and rear, BE.Rall-E has a subtler approach for lighting elements. It might come with increased ground clearance along with more fortified bash plates. As it is more off-road focussed, we hope it gets a dual-motor AWD setup as standard fitment.

Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept Luggage Rack

Based on the INGLO platform, it may pack around 60 kWh of battery promising close to 500 km of range on a single charge. On the inside, it will be almost identical to BE.05 and get a cockpit-like split dashboard layout at the front. As suggested on Mahindra’s website, launch is likely to happen in 2025.

Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept Top
