Mahindra Recalls 600 Vehicles – Thar, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300?

Mahindra has issued a voluntary recall which affects about 600 vehicles – They have not revealed names of affected vehicles

India’s fifth largest carmaker Mahindra has announced a recall of around 600 diesel vehicles that were manufactured between June 21 and 2nd July this year. These were produced at Mahindra’s plant in Nashik. The company has not revealed the exact models that are affected and will be contacting owners individually.

The list of affected vehicles could include Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, XUV300 and Marazzo. All of these are manufactured at the company’s Nashik facility. Mahindra’s Nashik plant is a state-of-the-art unit that achieved the 25 lakh production milestone last year. Several of the vehicles produced at Nashik plant are exported to more than 34 countries.

Proactive inspection

This recall is different from the usual cases, as it relates to the use of contaminated fuel. Generally, recalls are announced to fix or replace some faulty components. In this case, Mahindra suspects that the engine of some batches of vehicles may have been subject to premature wear and tear due to contaminated fuel. This contaminated fuel was received on a particular date and was used in a select batch of vehicles.

All affected vehicles will undergo a thorough inspection of the engine and other parts that may be affected due to the contaminated fuel. Based on the assessment, the rectification or replacement will be carried out free of cost. This decision is in line with Mahindra’s voluntary code on vehicle recall.

Earlier this year in February, Mahindra had carried out a recall for new-gen Thar. The problem was associated with a faulty camshaft. Owners were asked to bring their Thar to service station, where the problem was rectified. A total of 1,577 units were covered in this recall. Customers had reported increased mileage, smoother engine and faster acceleration after the problem was rectified.

Other recalls in 2021

In April, Honda had announced a recall program to replace faulty fuel pumps. Around 78k Honda cars were covered under this recall. It included models likes Amaze, Jazz, 4th gen City, Civic, WR-V, CR-V and BR-V.

Honda had found that the fuel pumps could have defective impellers, which could lead to issues like engine not starting or engine stalling. The rectification of the issue was provided free of cost to all customers.

In March, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had announced a recall for its Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV. A total of 9498 units manufactured between July 28, 2020 and February 11, 2021 were affected. The reason for recall was not stated, but it was likely related to some issue with driver side airbag module assembly.