Mahindra Records Bookings Worth Rs 8,472 Crores on Day 1 – BE 6 and XEV 9e

Mahindra’s newly introduced Electric Origin SUVs, XEV 9e and BE 6 have secured a record-breaking Rs 8,472 crore booking value (at ex-showroom prices) on the first day of launch, with 30,179 bookings registered.

Strong Demand for Mahindra’s Electric SUVs

The booking numbers are significant, considering that India’s total electric passenger vehicle sales stood at around 1 lakh units for the entire calendar year 2024. The demand is split between the XEV 9e (56%) and BE 6 (44%), indicating strong interest in both models.

XEV 9e has received over 16,900 bookings while the BE 6 has 13,279 orders on Day 1. Interestingly, XEV 9e has broken MG Windsor EV’s Day 1 bookings record of 15k units. This despite a considerably higher ticket size of XEV 9e in comparison to the Windsor EV. Notably, 73% of customers opted for the top-end Pack Three variant, which comes with a 79 kWh battery pack, suggesting a strong preference for higher-range and premium-spec models.

Phased Delivery Plan

For Pack One variants of both models, the deliveries are scheduled to commence in August 2025. In case of the Pack Two variants, deliveries will commence from July 2025. Pack Three Select variants of both models will be available for delivery from June 2025. As mentioned earlier, deliveries for top-spec variants of BE 6 and XEV 9e will commence in mid-March 2025.

The top variants are equipped with a 79-kWh battery pack, whereas all other variants for both models have a 59-kWh battery pack. In case of the 59 kWh variants, the rear-mounted electric motor generates 231 hp and 380 Nm. For the 79 kWh variants, the numbers are higher at 286 hp and 380 Nm. Customers will receive tentative delivery timelines within the next three weeks through regular updates from Mahindra.

Both BE 6 and XEV 9e have best-in-class ARAI certified range. It’s 556 km (59 kWh) and 682 km (79 kWh) for BE 6. Mahindra XEV 9e has a range of 542 km (59 kWh) and 656 km (79 kWh). Regardless, Mahindra promises a real-world range of 500+ km in the city with AC on both BE 6 and XEV 9e.

Market Impact & Availability

The overwhelming response highlights the rising demand for premium electric SUVs in India and reinforces Mahindra’s commitment to its Unlimit India vision, focused on delivering world-class electric mobility solutions. Bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6 remain open across select Mahindra dealerships nationwide and on the official Mahindra website. With this momentum, Mahindra has set a new benchmark in India’s EV market, further strengthening its position in the premium electric SUV segment.