Mahindra Renames BE 6e to BE 6 For Now – Amid Legal Dispute with IndiGo, Vows to Contest Case

The case will be closely watched as it not only involves two of India’s leading companies but also raises questions about trademark rights and their scope across different industries

In an ongoing legal tussle between Mahindra & Mahindra and InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) over the use of the “6E” brand, Mahindra has announced that its upcoming electric SUV will now be branded as the “BE 6.” This decision comes as the two companies gear up for a courtroom battle over trademark rights.

Mahindra had originally named its electric SUV the “BE 6e” as part of its Born Electric (BE) platform, with the vehicle unveiled alongside the XEV 9e on November 26, 2024. While Mahindra maintains that the name “BE 6e” is distinct from IndiGo’s “6E,” which is associated with the airline’s branding, it has decided to rebrand the SUV to avoid potential market confusion and focus on its product launch.

Mahindra’s Stance on the Dispute

Mahindra has stated that it applied for the trademark registration for “BE 6e” under Class 12 (vehicles), which pertains to an entirely different industry from IndiGo’s operations in aviation. The company emphasized that its trademark is not “6E” but “BE 6e,” highlighting the distinct styling and usage context.

“We believe our mark differs fundamentally from IndiGo’s ‘6E,’ which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. Moreover, our registration application is specific to a different industry sector and product,” Mahindra said in its statement.

Mahindra also pointed out that IndiGo had previously faced a similar challenge from Tata Motors over the “IndiGo” name, as Tata had used the Indigo brand for its cars. Despite Tata’s objection, IndiGo retained its brand name, arguing it operated in a different sector. Mahindra finds IndiGo’s current stance inconsistent with its earlier actions.

Rebranding and the Way Forward

While Mahindra has renamed its SUV the “BE 6” to ensure a smooth market launch, the company has made it clear that it will continue to contest IndiGo’s claims in court. Mahindra expressed concern that granting IndiGo exclusivity over a two-character alphanumeric mark could set a problematic precedent, potentially stifling creativity and branding across industries.

“Our priority remains delivering an excellent customer experience and focusing on popularizing electric transport in India. However, we firmly believe IndiGo’s claims are baseless and will strongly contest them in court. Allowing such claims to go unchallenged could monopolize common alpha-numeric marks, creating challenges for companies across sectors,” Mahindra added.

A Call for Collaboration

Mahindra also called for greater collaboration between Indian multinationals, stating that engaging in unnecessary legal battles diverts attention from the larger goal of contributing to the nation’s growth and development.

“We find it unseemly that two large Indian companies are entangled in a distracting conflict when we should be championing each other’s growth and innovation,” Mahindra noted in its statement.

Launch Plans for BE 6

Despite the legal dispute, Mahindra is pressing forward with the launch of its BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs. Deliveries are slated to begin in February 2025. Mahindra’s focus remains on its Born Electric platform, which aims to lead India’s transition to sustainable mobility solutions.