Mahindra Reveals 2026 Launch Plans – 41k eSUVs Sold In 10 Months

One of the new ICE launches is likely the Scorpio N facelift, which has been spotted multiple times in recent months

During an investor meet held on 11th February, Mahindra provided detailed information about its operations. In the auto segment, the company recently launched the new XUV 7XO. Mahindra will be introducing two new ICE SUVs in CY 2026. One of these will be the Scorpio, which includes both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. The second launch could be a major facelift for the 3-door Thar. Let’s check out the details.

Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic facelifts

Mahindra could introduce the Scorpio N facelift first, followed by the updated version of Scorpio Classic. Recent spy shots of Scorpio N facelift have revealed the presence of features like a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a 360° camera. Exteriors have also been updated, featuring a prominent grille with horizontal slats for a dominating road presence.

With the test mules seen with makeshift headlamps, it is likely that the lighting elements will also get a new design. New features like cornering fog lights could be introduced with Mahindra Scorpio N facelift. Side profile could be enhanced with a new set of alloy wheels. Tail lamps could get a new design and there can be fresh colour options as well.

Inside, the facelift could get a triple-screen layout, as was recently introduced with the XUV 7XO. Other key features could include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and new seat upholstery. Powertrain options for Scorpio N facelift will be carried over. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 200 hp. Power output is 370 Nm with the 6MT and 380 Nm with the 6AT.

Diesel variants use a 2.2-litre engine that is available in two states of tune. In the highest setting, the engine generates 172 hp and 370 Nm (6MT) / 400 Nm (6AT). Coming to the Scorpio Classic, the popular SUV is expected to get a range of new features.

Thar facelift

Mahindra’s second ICE SUV for CY 2026 could be the 3-door Thar facelift. Last year in October, Mahindra had introduced multiple new features with the 3-door Thar. In 2026, the 3-door Thar is expected to get a thorough exterior and interior design refresh. A test mule spied in December 2025 had revealed multiple features borrowed from the 5-door Thar Roxx.

Changes are expected across the grille, lighting elements and alloy wheels. Safety could be upgraded with the addition of Level 2 ADAS. New features introduced last year will be carried over. These include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, an auto dimming IRVM, auto folding ORVMs, keyless entry with push-button start and wireless charging pad.

Powertrain options of a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel will be the same as earlier. The 2026 facelift is expected to be the last major update for the current generation of the 3-door Thar. Mahindra is expected to make a generational shift for the Thar, which could be a derivative of the Vision T SUV. It could be introduced in 2027.

No New EVs in 2026

Mahindra recently introduced the XEV 9S and the XUV3XO EV. Their eSUV sales have crossed a record 41,000 in just 10 months. For the remaining part of CY 2026, no new EVs are planned for launch. Mahindra has plans to introduce new products in the EV segment from 2027 onwards.

Mahindra’s current offerings, the XEV 9E, XEV 9S and BE 6, have emerged as popular options. All variants of XEV 9E and Pack 3 and Pack 3 Above variants of XEV 9S have qualified for PLI status. Other variants of XEV 9S and all variants of BE 6 are expected to get PLI status by Q1, FY27.