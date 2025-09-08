Mahindra Reveals GST Benefit Prices Of All Variants – XUV 3XO, Scorpio, N, Thar, ROXX, XUV 700

Mahindra has announced variant-wise price reductions across its popular SUV range, fully passing on the benefits of GST 2.0 to customers. With the GST rate on passenger vehicles revised downward, Mahindra has ensured that the entire advantage is reflected in ex-showroom prices starting September 6, 2025.

This price benefit comes just ahead of the festive season, a crucial time for the auto industry, and is expected to significantly boost demand for Mahindra SUVs including the XUV700, Scorpio-N, Thar, Thar Roxx, Scorpio Classic, and the recently launched XUV 3XO.

XUV 3XO Petrol – Price Benefits

MX1 – reduced by Rs 70,600

MX2 Pro – reduced by Rs 93,200

MX3 – reduced by Rs 1,00,800

MX3 Pro – reduced by Rs 1,03,300

AX5 – reduced by Rs 1,10,400

AX5L – reduced by Rs 1,23,200

REVX – reduced by Rs 1,14,800

AX7 – reduced by Rs 1,23,700

AX7L – reduced by Rs 1,39,600

XUV 3XO Diesel – Price Benefits

MX2 – reduced by Rs 1,04,000

MX2 Pro – reduced by Rs 1,10,800

MX3 – reduced by Rs 1,24,600

MX3 Pro – reduced by Rs 1,20,400

AX5 – reduced by Rs 1,35,300

AX7 – reduced by Rs 1,53,100

AX7L – reduced by Rs 1,56,100

Scorpio Classic – Price Benefits

S – reduced by Rs 80,100

S11 – reduced by Rs 101,500

Scorpio-N – Price Benefits

Z2 – reduced by Rs 81,800

Z4 – reduced by Rs 1,03,500

Z6 – reduced by Rs 1,06,700

Z8 S – reduced by Rs 1,10,400

Z8 – reduced by Rs 1,33,900

Z8 T – reduced by Rs 1,38,600

Z8 L – reduced by Rs 1,44,600

Thar – Price Benefits

2WD Diesel LX – reduced by Rs 1,35,400

2WD Diesel AX Opt – reduced by Rs 1,18,300

2WD Petrol LX – reduced by Rs 81,400

4WD Diesel LX – reduced by Rs 1,01,000

4WD Diesel AX Opt – reduced by Rs 86,900

4WD Petrol LX – reduced by Rs 96,300

4WD Petrol AX Opt – reduced by Rs 83,100

Thar Roxx – Price Benefits

MX1 – reduced by Rs 81,200

MX3 – reduced by Rs 1,01,100

AX3L – reduced by Rs 98,300

MX5 – reduced by Rs 1,10,200

AX5 L – reduced by Rs 1,21,600

AX7L – reduced by Rs 1,32,900

XUV700 – Price Benefits

MX – reduced by Rs 88,900

AX3 – reduced by Rs 1,06,500

AX5 S – reduced by Rs 1,10,200

AX5 – reduced by Rs 1,18,300

AX7 – reduced by Rs 1,31,900

AX7L – reduced by Rs 1,43,000

Industry Impact

By passing on these reductions directly to customers, Mahindra reinforces its “Customer First” philosophy. The move not only improves affordability but also strengthens consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season, expected to be one of the strongest in recent years. Customers can check the exact revised prices at authorized dealerships nationwide starting September 6, 2025.