Mahindra Reveals GST Benefit Prices Of All Variants – XUV 3XO, Scorpio, N, Thar, ROXX, XUV 700

Mahindra has announced variant-wise price reductions across its popular SUV range, fully passing on the benefits of GST 2.0 to customers. With the GST rate on passenger vehicles revised downward, Mahindra has ensured that the entire advantage is reflected in ex-showroom prices starting September 6, 2025.
This price benefit comes just ahead of the festive season, a crucial time for the auto industry, and is expected to significantly boost demand for Mahindra SUVs including the XUV700, Scorpio-N, Thar, Thar Roxx, Scorpio Classic, and the recently launched XUV 3XO.
XUV 3XO Petrol – Price Benefits
MX1 – reduced by Rs 70,600
MX2 Pro – reduced by Rs 93,200
MX3 – reduced by Rs 1,00,800
MX3 Pro – reduced by Rs 1,03,300
AX5 – reduced by Rs 1,10,400
AX5L – reduced by Rs 1,23,200
REVX – reduced by Rs 1,14,800
AX7 – reduced by Rs 1,23,700
AX7L – reduced by Rs 1,39,600
XUV 3XO Diesel – Price Benefits
MX2 – reduced by Rs 1,04,000
MX2 Pro – reduced by Rs 1,10,800
MX3 – reduced by Rs 1,24,600
MX3 Pro – reduced by Rs 1,20,400
AX5 – reduced by Rs 1,35,300
AX7 – reduced by Rs 1,53,100
AX7L – reduced by Rs 1,56,100
Scorpio Classic – Price Benefits
S – reduced by Rs 80,100
S11 – reduced by Rs 101,500
Scorpio-N – Price Benefits
Z2 – reduced by Rs 81,800
Z4 – reduced by Rs 1,03,500
Z6 – reduced by Rs 1,06,700
Z8 S – reduced by Rs 1,10,400
Z8 – reduced by Rs 1,33,900
Z8 T – reduced by Rs 1,38,600
Z8 L – reduced by Rs 1,44,600
Thar – Price Benefits
2WD Diesel LX – reduced by Rs 1,35,400
2WD Diesel AX Opt – reduced by Rs 1,18,300
2WD Petrol LX – reduced by Rs 81,400
4WD Diesel LX – reduced by Rs 1,01,000
4WD Diesel AX Opt – reduced by Rs 86,900
4WD Petrol LX – reduced by Rs 96,300
4WD Petrol AX Opt – reduced by Rs 83,100
Thar Roxx – Price Benefits
MX1 – reduced by Rs 81,200
MX3 – reduced by Rs 1,01,100
AX3L – reduced by Rs 98,300
MX5 – reduced by Rs 1,10,200
AX5 L – reduced by Rs 1,21,600
AX7L – reduced by Rs 1,32,900
XUV700 – Price Benefits
MX – reduced by Rs 88,900
AX3 – reduced by Rs 1,06,500
AX5 S – reduced by Rs 1,10,200
AX5 – reduced by Rs 1,18,300
AX7 – reduced by Rs 1,31,900
AX7L – reduced by Rs 1,43,000
Industry Impact
By passing on these reductions directly to customers, Mahindra reinforces its “Customer First” philosophy. The move not only improves affordability but also strengthens consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season, expected to be one of the strongest in recent years. Customers can check the exact revised prices at authorized dealerships nationwide starting September 6, 2025.