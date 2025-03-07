Mahindra Revises EV Charging Policy After Customer Feedback

Mahindra has announced a significant update to its EV charging policy for the upcoming BE 6 and XUV 9e electric SUVs. Initially, the price of these vehicles did not include the charger and installation costs, with customers required to pay an additional Rs 50,000 for a 7.2 kW charger or Rs 75,000 for an 11.2 kW charger. However, after reviewing customer feedback, Mahindra has revised its policy, offering more flexibility to buyers.

New Policy: Charger Installation No Longer Mandatory in Select Cases

While Mahindra continues to recommend using company-certified chargers for optimal safety and performance, customers can now opt out of the mandatory charger installation under the following conditions:

1. Lack of Provision for Private Chargers – Customers who do not have the necessary infrastructure at their residence or office to install a private charger can now forgo the installation.

2. Existing Compatible Charger – If a customer already owns a charger that meets Mahindra’s safety standards, they will not be required to purchase a new one.

3. Multiple Mahindra EVs in One Household – Families that own two or more Mahindra electric SUVs can share a single charging point instead of installing multiple chargers.

BE6 and XEV 9e Deliveries Start This Month

After creating a bookings record last month, Mahindra BE 6 and XUV 9e are set to redefine the electric SUV segment in India, with deliveries starting in a few days. The BE 6, featuring a futuristic coupe-SUV design, promises a blend of bold styling, advanced technology, and a high-performance electric powertrain.

Meanwhile, the XUV 9e, positioned as a rugged yet sophisticated electric SUV, carries Mahindra’s signature design language with enhanced aerodynamics and cutting-edge EV capabilities. Both models are expected to offer impressive range, fast-charging options, and a host of smart connectivity features, reinforcing Mahindra’s commitment to shaping the future of sustainable mobility. Initially, only top variants will be delivered while lower variants delivery will take place later. Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units monthly in the first phase.