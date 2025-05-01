Mahindra Sales April 2025 – 82% YoY Growth In Exports

Mahindra Auto, known for its lineup of ICE and electric SUVs, has had a rather fruitful sales proposition in the month of April 2025. Mahindra closed the sales book for April 2025 with positive growth across both YoY and MoM prospects. The company’s international business (exports) has gone up considerably too. Let’s break down the numbers.

Mahindra Sales April 2025 – PV Sales

With 52,330 units sold, Mahindra Auto has closed the accounts for the month of April 2025 with style. The company’s biggest flex is that all of these 52,330 units sold, were SUVs, making Mahindra an SUV manufacturer in the passenger vehicle space, something which you can’t say about other OEMs.

When compared to the 41,008 units sold by Mahindra in April 2024, the company registered a 27.61% YoY growth. This resulted in a volume growth of 11,322 units gained YoY. As opposed to the 48,048 units sold in March 2025, Mahindra registered an 8.91% MoM growth which resulted in a volume gain of 4,282 units.

Mahindra has taken great strides in exports too, shipping to multiple major global markets with its popular range of SUVs. In April 2025, Mahindra managed to ship 3,381 units to global markets, which was an 82% YoY growth as opposed to the 1,857 units shipped in April 2024. Thus yielding a volume gain of 1,527 units YoY.

Mahindra CV Sales

Unlike PV sales which was Green all the way, CV sales are a different story where Mahindra registered growth only in half of the segments it operates in. The company continues to have a massive presence in the LCV 2T – 3.5T segment which managed to sell 19,141 units with 9% YoY growth over 17,638 units sold last year.

Mahindra has also registered decent sales growth in the LCV > 3.5T + MHCV segment where the company sold 1,196 units gaining 10% in sales YoY. The major hit came from LCV < 2T, which managed to garner 2,652 units in April 2025 as opposed to 3,372 units from last year, leading to a 21% YoY decline. A minor hit was 3W where Mahindra saw a 1% decline with 5,470 units sold.