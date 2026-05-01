Mahindra Sales April 2026 Grows 7.65% YoY – 56,331 SUVs Sold

Mahindra has reported a strong start to FY2027, with growth across its automotive, commercial vehicle and farm equipment businesses. The company registered total auto sales of 94,627 units in April 2026, marking a 14% year-on-year growth, including exports.

SUV Sales Continue To Drive Volumes

Mahindra’s Utility Vehicle (UV) segment remained the primary growth driver. The company sold 56,331 SUVs in the domestic market, reflecting an 8% YoY growth compared to 52,330 units in April 2025.

Including exports, total UV sales stood at 57,833 units. On a month-on-month basis, domestic SUV sales declined by 6.54% compared to 60,272 units in March 2026, which is in line with seasonal trends after strong year-end dispatches. Passenger vehicle volumes continue to be entirely SUV-led, underlining Mahindra’s focused product strategy.

CV, 3W And Exports Show Positive Trend

Mahindra’s Commercial Vehicle (CV) segment reported 23,427 domestic units in April 2026. Segment-wise breakup shows steady growth:

– LCV (under 2T): 2,984 units (+13% YoY)

– LCV (2T–3.5T): 20,443 units (+7% YoY)

The 3-wheeler segment posted strong growth, with 9,899 units sold, up 81% YoY, driven by demand in last-mile mobility and small cargo transport. Exports also recorded healthy growth, with 4,970 units shipped, marking a 47% YoY increase.

Trucks & Buses Business Grows 11%

Mahindra’s Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T), which includes Mahindra Trucks & Buses Division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra, reported total sales of 3,011 units, registering an 11% YoY growth compared to 2,708 units last year. Breaking it down:

– Cargo vehicles: 1,159 units (+8% YoY)

– Passenger vehicles (buses): 1,852 units (+14% YoY)

Within this, MTBD recorded 1,270 units (+6% YoY), while SML Mahindra posted stronger growth at 1,741 units, up 15% YoY. Passenger bus segment at SML saw particularly strong growth of 19% YoY. The company noted that the CV industry saw some moderation in April due to fiscal transition, inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties, which could impact demand in the near term.

Tractor Sales Register 20% Growth

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Business (FEB) also delivered strong performance. The company sold 46,404 tractors in the domestic market, registering a 20% YoY growth compared to 38,516 units in April 2025. Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) stood at 48,411 units, reflecting a 21% growth, while exports rose to 2,007 units, up 30% YoY. This growth came despite the absence of Chaitra Navratri in April this year, which had supported sales during the same period last year.

Mahindra’s April 2026 performance reflects broad-based growth across segments. SUVs continue to anchor volumes, while CVs, trucks & buses and exports are showing steady improvement. At the same time, strong tractor sales indicate healthy rural demand.