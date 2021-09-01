Mahindra Sales Aug 2021 – Thar, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300, Marazzo

Mahindra PV sales reported at 17 percent growth in August 2021 when compared to same month last year

Following disruptions owing to Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and economic outcomes, the auto industry is currently faced with another behemoth of a niggle. Everyone needs semiconductors, and semiconductors are in short supply.

Despite this, auto manufacturers have been able to see fairly positive results where sales is concerned. Last year this time, the market was coping with having been totally shut for weeks at an end.

Mahindra PV Sales Aug 2021

YTD PV sales reported by Mahindra stand at 79,153 units, up from 36,008 units. The number for cars and vans is up at 1,068 units from 610 units. Total PV wholesales for the last 5 months is reported at 80,221 units, up from 36,618 units.

UV wholesales for August 2021 is reported at 15,786 units. Sales growth is reported at 18 percent, up from 13,407 units YoY. Top sellers include XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300. In addition to this, Alturas, KUV100 and Marazzo also posted decent sales. XUV500 will soon be discontinued, and will be replaced by XUV700.

Mahindra Electric Mobility subsidiary sales for cars and vans fell by almost a quarter, down at 187 units from 244 units. Total sales was just shy of 16k units, at 17 percent growth, up from 13,651 units YoY.

Thar, XUV300 booking numbers

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 30,585 vehicles overall and registered a growth of 17% in the Passenger Vehicles segment, over same period last year. Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers.”

“Growth momentum in exports continued with sale of 3,180 vehicles, registering an increase of 172%. August has been an exciting month with the reveal of the much-anticipated XUV 700 and the all-new visual identity crafted exclusively for our SUV portfolio. Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for us.”

Supply of semiconductors

Mahindra has for long stood its ground when it comes to the type of cars it wants to sell. Only recently, the company used the showcase of its XUV700 to introduce the brand’s new logo. The logo will be rolled out on all vehicles, communication and branding in a phased manner. This is one of many updates that the auto manufacturer hopes will help brand identity, outlook, and growth.

While suppliers, and consumers are all looking forward to this change, one can’t but ponder upon a more pressing need. Just how bad is the supply of semiconductors going to hit the auto industry. Mahindra has in the meantime announced the price for select variants of its newly showcased XUV700. The complete price list will be made available at the time of actual launch. Bookings too will begin at a later date. The question now is how well will Mahindra nee able to negotiate on its requirement for semiconductors to ensure timely delivery of XUV700.