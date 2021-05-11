Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2021 – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, Marazzo

Mahindra Thar volumes increased 78 percent in April 2021 when compared to March 2021

Mahindra registered a 9.27 percent MoM sales growth in April 21. Sales which had stood at 16,643 units in March 21, increased 9.27 percent to 18,186 units in April 21. The YoY comparison is not being made as there were 0 units sold in April last year in the domestic market due to COVID related lockdown.

The Mahindra Bolero, was the best-selling car in the company lineup even as sales have declined by 31 per cent in April 2021 over March 2021. Sales which had stood at 8,905 units in March 21, dipped to 6,152 units in the past month. The Bolero also saw its share percentage dip from 53.51 percent held in March 21 to 33.83 percent in April 21.

Reasons for its de-growth could be for the fact that the company is actively testing the new Bolero ahead of its mid-2021 debut. While the current Bolero ranges from Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh, the upcoming model could come in at a starting price of Rs 8.50 lakh.

Mahindra Thar Highest Waiting Period

All the other models in the company lineup apart from the Marazzo and Alturas noted significant growth MoM. XUV300 sales increased 60.19 percent from 2,587 units sold in March 21 to 4,144 units sold last month.

The Scorpio also noted growth of 53.45 percent to 3,577 units while it was the new Mahindra Thar that experienced the most MoM sales increase. In view of pending orders, waiting period for the Thar now extends to almost 8 months. Sales which had stood at 1,912 units in March 21 increased 78.14 percent to 3,406 units in April 21.

At No.5 was the Mahindra XUV500. Sales increased 18.91 percent MoM from 603 units sold in March 21 to 717 units in the past month. The mid-size SUV is currently priced between Rs 15.13 lakh and Rs 19.56 lakh and while there is the new XUV700 set for launch, the carmaker has also revealed that the XUV500 will be discontinued temporarily.

Mahindra Marazzo and Alturas sales dipped 36.86 percent and 51.02 percent MoM to 161 units and 24 units respectively sold in April 21. The KUV100 saw sale increase from 1 units sold in March 21 to 5 units sold in the past month.

Mahindra Price Hike

Mahindra has announced a price hike across all models from May 21. Notably, this is the second price-hike announced by the company in this year. The price hike is by upto Rs.49,000. Rising input costs and uncertainties in production and sales has caused the company to hike prices.

Mahindra also gears up for new launches. Along with the new Bolero and XUV700, upcoming models also include a new-gen Scorpio, Bolero Neo and electric cars though no timeline is announced as on date.