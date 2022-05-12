Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2022 – Bolero, Thar, XUV700, Scorpio

Mahindra has posted a 22 percent YoY sales growth while MoM sales dipped 19 percent

Mahindra sold 22,169 units in the passenger vehicle segment in April 2022. This is a 22 percent year on year (YoY) growth over sales of 18,186 units in the same period last year. MoM sales declined 19 percent in March 2022, when the company sold 27,386 units.

This was despite the fact that the company continues to face shortage in supplies of semiconductors. There is also a dip in supply of other components due to the lockdown in China while the Russia/Ukraine war has also caused some supply issues.

Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2022

Mahindra Bolero topped sales charts with 7,686 units sold in April 2022, up 25 percent over 6,152 units sold in April 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 11 percent from 6,924 units sold in March 2022. The new XUV700 was the second best-selling model in the company lineup. Sales stood at 4,494 units in the past month, though MoM sales dipped 26 percent over 6,040 units sold in March 2022.

Demand also dipped for XUV300 by 6 percent YoY and MoM to 3,909 units sold in April 2022 from 4,144 units sold in April 2021 and over 4,140 units sold in March 2022. Mahindra Thar also suffered a YoY and MoM de-growth by 7 percent and 19 percent respectively to 3,152 units sold in the past month from 3,406 units sold in April 2021 and 3,893 units sold in March 2022.

Mahindra Scorpio, e-Verito, Marazzo

Mahindra Scorpio was the next highest selling model in the company portfolio last month. Sales dipped 24 percent YoY to 2,712 units from 3,577 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales suffered a 55 percent de-growth over 6,061 units sold in March 2022.

Mahindra Marazzo and Alturas featured lower down the list. There were 168 units of the Marazzo sold last month, up 4 percent over 161 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales dipped 40 percent from 279 units sold in March 2022.

Alturas G4 sales increased significantly on a YoY basis to 47 units, up 96 percent over 24 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales increased 15 percent from 41 units sold in March 2022. There was only 1 unit of the e-Verito sold last month, 83 percent lower from 6 units sold in March 2022.

Mahindra Car Discounts

Mahindra has announced attractive discounts through the month of May 2022 which would boost sales in the days ahead. The discounts range from Rs 13,000 on the Bolero – (Rs 10,000 cash discount + Rs. 3,000 corporate benefit) and goes upto Rs 61,500 on the Alturas G4 (Rs. 50,000 cash discount + Rs. 11,500 corporate benefit). Mahindra Thar and XUV700 are not a part of this discount scheme.

Speaking about the next launch from Mahindra, next gen Scorpio is set to make its presence felt in the country later this year. It will have all new exterior and interior styling, along with increased on-board technology and safety equipment. The new Scorpio will borrow its engine lineup from the Thar and XUV700 that includes a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 liter diesel unit. Transmission options will see a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic.