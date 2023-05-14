Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2023 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700, Thar, XUV400 EV

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero and Thar led sales chart allowing the company to command a 10.5 percent market share

Mahindra was the 4th best-selling automaker in India in April 2023 after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors. The company continued to face disruptions in supply of both crash sensors and airbag ECUs, due to interruptions in the supply of semiconductors.

Market share of the company went up to 10.5 percent in April 2023 from 7.5 percent held in April 2022. Mahindra sales in April 2023 improved by 57 percent YoY to 34,694 units, up from 22,122 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 4 percent from 35,976 units sold in March 2023.

Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2023

It was the Mahindra Scorpio/N that commanded the top most position on sales list in April 2023. Sales improved by 255 percent YoY to 9,617 units in the past month from 2,712 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales also saw a 9 percent growth from 8,788 units sold in March 2023. Mahindra Scorpio /N was also the best-selling mid-size SUV sold in the past month, taking the lead well over the Hector, Harrier and Alcazar in its segment.

The Mahindra Bolero was at No. 2 with sales of 9,054 units in April 2023, up 18 percent YoY from 7,686 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 5 percent as compared to 9,546 units sold in March 2023.

Mahindra Thar was up next on the sales list with 5,302 units sold last month, relating to a 68 percent YoY growth. There were 3,152 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales also improved by 6 percent when compared to 5,008 units sold in March 2023. The 2023 Thar 5-door has been spied on test. It will be based on a modified version of Scorpio N ladder frame chassis, with launch expected later this year.

XUV300, XUV700 – YoY Sales Growth

Mahindra XUV 300 and XUV700 have both posted YoY sales growth at 29 percent and 6 percent respectively. There had been 5,062 units of the XUV300 sold last month along with 4,757 units of XUV700. Both models have seen a MoM decline in sales by 1 percent and 7 percent respectively.

The new XUV400 has entered the list with 902 units sold in the past month. This was a MoM decline from 1,909 units sold in March 2023. The XUV400 electric SUV was launched in January 2023 and is offered in two variants of EC and EL priced from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

In April 2022 and March 2023, there was also the Mahindra Marazzo on the list with 168 units and 490 unit sales respectively. However, the model saw 0 sales in April 2023. While there were talks of this model being discontinued, the company has recently announced that Marazzo BS6 Phase 2 will be launched soon.