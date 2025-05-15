Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2025 – Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV, XEV, BE

With total passenger vehicle domestic sales reaching 52,330 units, Mahindra has posted a healthy 28% YoY and 9% MoM growth in April 2025

Mahindra was the 2nd best-selling automaker in India in April 2025, surpassing both Tata Motors and Hyundai by significant numbers. Currently commanding a market share of 14.8%, this was a strong 2.6% increase over 12.5% share held in April 2024. Mahindra’s versatile portfolio that contains a mix of both SUVs and EVs has aided in this improved momentum.

Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2025 – YoY Comparison

When assessing the company’s performance on a YoY basis, Mahindra sales improved by 28% to 52,330 units. This was higher than the 41,008 sales registered in April 2024. In the past month, it was the Scorpio range that commanded the list with sales of 15,534 units, relating to a 5% improvement from 14,807 units sold in the same month last year.

Mahindra Thar and Roxx showed off a healthy 74% YoY growth to 10,703 units from 6,160 units while Bolero sales dipped by 12% to 8,380 units last month from 9,537 unit sales in April 2024. Sales of the XUV300/3XO registered an astounding 89% YoY growth to 7,568 units up from 4,003 units sold in the year ago period. Also in the company’s extensive SUV lineup, the XUV700 showed off an 11% YoY improvement in sales with 6,811 units sold last month.

Mahindra’s two latest electric offerings, the XEV 9e and BE 6 have registered sales of 2,441 units and 550 units respectively. On the other hand, the XUV400 suffered a 3% decline in sales to 337 units from 347 units while Marazzo sales were down by a massive 70% to just 6 units sold last month.

Mahindra MoM Sales Up 9%

Mahindra commenced the new financial year on a strong note, registering a 9% MoM improvement in sales. The company sold 52,330 units in April 2025, up 9% compared to 48,048 units sold in March 2025. This is related to a volume increase of 4,282 units.

Mahindra Scorpio range showed off a strong 12% MoM growth at 15,534 units from 13,913 unit sales of March 2025. Thar and Roxx sales too escalated by 20% MoM as against 8,936 unit sales in the earlier month while Bolero received a 4% MoM increase at 8,380 units over 8,031 unit sales of March 2025. Where the Bolero is concerned, the company is set to introduce a new platform on 15th August which will make its way onto the next-gen Bolero and Bolero EV.

XUV300/3XO sales were up 7% MoM at 7,568 units from 7,055 units while sales of the XUV700 dipped marginally by 1% when compared to 6,851 units sold in March 2025. In the company’s new electric lineup, XUV 9e showed strong MoM performance over 2,080 unit sales of the previous month while BE6 sales declined to 550 units from 934 units sold in March 2025. Mahindra XUV400 EV saw its MoM sales up by a good 42% to 337 units from 238 units. Mahindra Marazzo has not performed well, suffering a 40% MoM decline to just 6 units from 10 units sold in March 2025.