Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2026 – Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, XEV 9S, 9e, BE6

Mahindra has started FY2026-27 on a positive note, registering total passenger vehicle sales of 56,331 units in April 2026. This was a 7.65% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 52,330 units sold in April 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis however, sales declined by 6.54% compared to 60,272 units sold in March 2026. The decline comes after the usual March year-end push, when automakers generally witness stronger dispatches and registrations.

Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2026

SUVs continued to dominate Mahindra’s portfolio, with Scorpio and Thar together contributing over 44% of the company’s total sales during the month. Mahindra’s newer electric SUV lineup also continued to add meaningful volumes.

Scorpio / N remained Mahindra’s best-selling model with sales of 14,719 units in April 2026. Sales declined by 5.25% YoY compared to 15,534 units sold in April last year. On a MoM basis though, Scorpio sales increased marginally by 0.97%. Thar / ROXX followed with 10,459 units sold, registering a 2.28% YoY decline. MoM sales were also down by 3.80%.

YoY vs MoM

Bolero posted positive growth during the month with 8,917 units sold, up 6.41% YoY over 8,380 units sold in April 2025. However, MoM sales declined by 8.90%. XUV 7XO emerged as one of Mahindra’s stronger performers in April. Sales rose to 8,630 units, marking a healthy 26.71% YoY growth. Compared to March 2026 though, sales were lower by 6.30%.

XUV 3XO / EV sales stood at 7,517 units in April 2026. Sales remained nearly flat YoY with a marginal decline of 0.67%, while MoM sales dropped sharply by 18.28%. Mahindra’s newer electric SUV lineup continued to expand its contribution to overall volumes. XEV 9S recorded sales of 3,242 units in April 2026. MoM sales remained almost flat with a marginal 0.37% decline.

BE 6, on the other hand, posted strong YoY growth of 112.73%. Sales increased to 1,170 units in April 2026 from 550 units sold in April last year. MoM sales however declined by 21.74%. Lower down the charts, XUV400 sales continued to decline sharply. Sales dropped to just 66 units in April 2026, down 80.42% YoY and 43.59% compared to March 2026. Marazzo did not record any sales during the month.

New Launches To Drive Future Growth

Mahindra’s overall sales momentum continues to be supported by strong demand for SUVs like Scorpio, Thar and XUV 7XO, while its newer electric SUVs are gradually building volumes in the market. Going forward, new product launches are expected to be introduced as a part of the Mahindra’s ‘Aspiration 2030’ plan. This will allow Mahindra to sustain its growth momentum in FY2027.