Mahindra Sales Breakup Aug 2022 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700, XUV300

Mahindra continues to contend with a long list of pending orders as the XUV700, Thar and Scorpio see increased demand

Mahindra has recently seen a spate of new launches in recent years and all have met a blockbuster success. It started with the new Thar in 2020, then came the XUV700 in 2021 and now in 2022, we have the Scorpio N.

Thanks the these new vehicles, Mahindra reported highest ever SUV sales in August 2022 with an 87 percent YoY growth. Total sales improved 87.6 percent to 29,615 units in August 2022, up from 15,786 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales also improved by 6 percent from 27,862 units sold in July 2022. The company commanded a market share of 9 percent in August 2022 up from 6.1 percent held in August 2021 relating to a 2.9 percent growth.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Aug 2022

It was the Mahindra Bolero that topped sales charts in the past month. Sales stood at 8,246 units in August 2022, up 156 percent over 3,218 units sold in August 2021. It was also a MoM sales growth of 4 percent when compared to 7,917 units sold in July 2022. The 2022 Mahindra Bolero has been spied on test and expected to launch soon.

It was followed by the Scorpio with sales of 7,056 units in August 2022, up 171 percent from 2,606 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales improved by 86 percent from 3,803 units sold in July 2022. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been recently added to the company lineup, each sporting the new Twin Peaks logo.

Mahindra XUV700 sales were at 6,010 units in the past month, with a MoM de-growth of 6 percent when compared to 6,277 units sold in July 2022. The XUV700 commands a long waiting period extending upto 21 months in the case of some variants.

At No. 4 was Mahindra XUV300 with a YoY and MoM degrowth in sales. Sales dipped 26 percent YoY to 4,322 units in August 2022, down from 5,861 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales were lower by 27 percent from 5,937 units sold in July 2022. Towards the end of August 2022, the new Mahindra XUV300 Sportz was spied on test. It will see some feature updates and could also include a more powerful engine which would relate to a more premium pricing as compared to its current counterpart.

Mahindra Thar, e-Verito, Marazzo, Alturas

Next up was the Mahindra Thar with a YoY growth of 9 percent to 3,793 units from 3,493 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales improved by 5 percent from 3,616 units sold in July 2022. The Thar 5 door has also been spotted on test. It is scheduled to launch in 2023.

e-Verito sales were at 99 units in August 2022 up 1138 units from 8 units sold in July 2022. Mahindra has also noted YoY and MoM de-growth in the case of the Marazzo which fell 75 percent YoY to 45 units in August 2022 down from 181 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales slipped 79 percent over 213 units sold in July 2022. Mahindra Alturas sales were at 44 units in the past month, up 5 percent over 42 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales fell 52 percent from 91 units sold in July 2022. KUV100 and XUV500 have been discontinued.