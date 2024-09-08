Mahindra Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, 3XO, Bolero, Thar, EV

Mahindra was the only car maker in top 4 to register sales growth Aug 2024 – Thanks to their range of SUVs like Scorpio, Thar, XUV, Bolero

Mahindra has posted a marked YoY and MoM improvement in sales in August 2024, a feat that cannot be claimed by a large percentage of auto makers, as most suffered significantly lower demand. Mahindra was the 4th best-selling OEM after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors, and each of these three leading automakers have accounted for lower YoY sales.

Mahindra Sales Breakup August 2024

Mahindra ended the month of August 2024 with sales of 43,277 units. This was a 16% YoY growth from 37,270 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales also improved by 4% from 41,623 units sold in July 2024.

Mahindra Scorpio was the company’s best-selling model last month. Sales grew by 39% YoY to 13,787 units, up from 9,898 units sold in August 2023. Scorpio / N sales also escalated by 13% MoM from 12,237 units sold in July 2024. Mahindra Scorpio / N was also the 6th best-selling car in India last month beating the Maruti Swift, Baleno and Fronx by significant numbers.

Positive YoY and MoM sales were also reported for the XUV700, sales of which went up to 9,007 units last month. This was a 38% YoY growth from 6,512 units sold in the same month last year. MoM also showed positive performance by 16% over 7,769 unit sales in July 2024.

A massive 80% growth in sales was recorded for the XUV300/3XO by as much as 80% YoY to 9,000 units. This was hugely higher when compared to 4,992 units sold in August 2023 while MoM sales declined by 10% as there had been 10,000 units sold in July 2024. The XUV3XO is regaled for the fact that it comes in with several segment first features offering tough competition to the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza in its segment.

Mahindra Bolero, Thar, Marazzo Sales Fall YoY and MoM

At No. 4 was Mahindra Bolero. Bolero sales declined severely both on a YoY and MoM basis to 6,494 units in August 2024. This was a 29% YoY and 6% MoM degrowth when compared to 9,092 units and 6,930 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. Mahindra Thar too suffered a YoY and MoM decline in demand to 4,268 units. Sales fell by 28% YoY as against 5,951 units sold in August 2023. It was also a 3% MoM sales decline from 4,385 units sold in July 2024.

While sales fell by 8% YoY for Mahindra XUV400 to 713 units in the past month, the model has seen an astounding 148% MoM growth from 288 units sold in July 2024. Mahindra could soon launch the XUV400 EV, called the XUV4XO, which was recently spied on test. The XUV4XO EV will borrow most of its features from the XUV3XO compete with the Tata Nexon EV along with upcoming EVs from both Maruti and Hyundai.

Mahindra Marazzo trailed the list with just 8 units sold last month. This was an 83% YoY decline from 47 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales too suffered a setback by 43% when compared to 14 units sold in July 2024.