Mahindra Sales Breakup Aug 2025 – Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, XUV 3XO, XUV 700, XEV 9e, BE 6

Mahindra reported total passenger vehicle sales of 38,399 units in August 2025, registering an 11.27% YoY decline compared to 43,277 units sold in August 2024. The fall in sales is largely attributed to buyers deferring purchases in anticipation of the revised GST 2.0 rates, set to take effect from September 22, which promise lower prices across several segments.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Aug 2025

The Scorpio and Scorpio N led Mahindra’s sales charts with 9,840 units, but volumes were down 28.63% YoY against 13,787 units a year ago. The SUV maintained its position as the brand’s bestseller with a 25.63% share of total sales, though demand was clearly impacted by buyers choosing to wait for the tax benefits.

The Bolero, Mahindra’s long-running utility SUV, recorded 8,109 units, marking a healthy 24.87% YoY growth over 6,494 units in August 2024. It contributed 21.12% to the company’s sales, benefiting from strong rural and semi-urban demand where its rugged appeal continues to hold sway. The Thar and its new lifestyle sibling, the Thar Roxx, together sold 6,997 units, up an impressive 63.94% YoY compared to 4,268 units last year. With a growing share of 18.22%, the models have emerged as strong pillars in Mahindra’s lifestyle SUV portfolio, reflecting increasing consumer appetite for adventure-oriented vehicles.

In contrast, the XUV 3XO saw a sharp dip, with sales dropping 38.66% YoY to 5,521 units, down from 9,000 last year. While the compact SUV remains an important product for Mahindra, GST-related deferments significantly dented demand in August. The XUV700 faced the steepest fall among Mahindra’s mainstream SUVs, down 44.98% YoY to 4,956 units, against 9,007 in August 2024. Despite its strong positioning in the premium SUV space, its share fell to 12.91%, again reflecting consumer caution ahead of GST rate reductions.

On the electric side, Mahindra’s newly launched XEV 9e contributed 2,313 units, securing a 6.02% share in its debut month. Similarly, the BE 6, another addition to Mahindra’s EV lineup, registered 1,551 units, accounting for 4.04% of overall sales. These numbers highlight the growing role of EVs in Mahindra’s portfolio, even as ICE models saw muted demand.

Meanwhile, the XUV400 EV witnessed a drastic 90.74% YoY decline, selling just 66 units compared to 713 last year. The decline underscores the transition phase for Mahindra’s EV strategy as newer models like the BE 6 and XEV 9e gain traction. Or, we can expect the launch of new version soon. Lastly, the Marazzo MPV sold 46 units, up from just 8 units in August 2024, marking a 475% YoY growth, though volumes remain negligible at 0.12% share of overall sales.

Overall, Mahindra’s August 2025 sales reflect a clear slowdown as customers wait for GST 2.0 implementation. While models like the Bolero and Thar/Roxx defied the trend with strong growth, major volume drivers such as Scorpio, XUV700, and XUV 3XO witnessed steep drops, setting the stage for a demand rebound post-GST reforms in September.