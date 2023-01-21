Mahindra Sales Breakup Dec 2022 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700, Thar

Mahindra has announced plans to increase production of its Scorpio N and XUV700 to meet growing demand in timely manner

Mahindra was the 4th best-selling automaker in India in Dec 2022 after Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Hyundai Motors. The company saw its sales increase 62 percent on a YoY basis but dip 6.4 percent MoM while market share increased by 3.4 percent from 6.9 to 10.3 percent in Dec 2022.

The company has extensive plans to boost production as long waiting periods continue to affect company sales. Even as production is currently running at maximum capacities, popular Mahindra cars come with huge waiting periods.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Dec 2022

Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio were the two best-selling models in the company lineup. The newly launched Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic contributed heavily to these sales while buyers also eagerly sought the XUV300 Turbosport, Thar and XUV700. Mahindra sales in Dec 2022 stood at 28,333 units, up 62 percent from 17,476 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales dipped 6 percent from 30,266 units sold in Nov 2022.

Mahindra Bolero was the best-selling model in the company lineup in Dec 2022. Sales stood at 7,311 units, up 38 percent from 5,314 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales however, fell 8 percent from 7,984 units sold in Nov 2022.

At No. 2 was the Scorpio that saw its sales increase 299 percent on a YoY basis in Dec 2022 to 7,003 units from 1,757 units sold in Dec 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 8 percent from 6,455 units sold in Nov 2022. Mahindra Scorpio N has been much in demand even as the company has recently hiked prices across range from Jan 2023. The Scorpio N is now priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh, ex-sh.

Mahindra XUV700 sales increased 41 percent YoY to 5,623 units in Dec 2022, up from 3,980 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales dipped marginally by 1 percent over 5,701 units sold in Nov 2022. The Scorpio along with the XUV700 commanded top 2 positions on the mid-size SUV segment sales list in the past month. The automaker also noted a YoY increase in sales for the XUV300 by 14 percent to 4,850 units, up from 4,260 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 18 percent as there had been 5,903 units sold in Nov 2022.

Mahindra Sales Performance Dec 2022 – MoM

Thar sales were up 58 percent YoY with 3,374 units sold in Dec 2022 while MoM sales fell 15 percent from 3,987 units sold in Nov 2022. Mahindra has launched new Thar RWD at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. It will rival upcoming Maruti Jimny, which is now open for bookings.

Marazzo sales saw an 8450 percent YoY growth to 171 units in Dec 2022 from just 2 units sold in Dec 2021 while MoM sales fell 15 percent over 201 units sold in Nov 2022. There was also 1 unit of the KUV100 sold last month, a 50 percent MoM decline from 2 units sold in Nov 2022. The company has discontinued sales of the Alturas G4 along with the XUV500.