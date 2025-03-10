Mahindra Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV700, XEV 9e, BE 6

Mahindra continues to strengthen its position in the Indian automotive market, registering an 18.91% year-on-year (YoY) growth in February 2025 with total sales of 50,420 units, compared to 42,401 units in the same period last year. The brand’s SUV lineup remains a key driver of this growth, with models like Thar, XUV 3XO, and XUV700 witnessing strong demand.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

The Scorpio and Scorpio N remain Mahindra’s bestsellers, with 13,618 units sold in February 2025. However, this marks a 9.52% decline compared to February 2024, when it sold 15,051 units. Meanwhile, the Thar and the newly introduced Thar ROXX recorded significant growth, reaching 9,248 units in February 2025—an impressive 59.12% increase over last year’s 5,812 units.

The Bolero lineup, a long-time favorite in rural markets, saw a decline of 14.07%, with 8,690 units sold compared to 10,113 units in February 2024. On the other hand, the XUV 3XO, which replaced the XUV300, had a remarkable 86.37% YoY growth, selling 7,861 units in February 2025 compared to 4,218 units last year. The XUV700 also performed well, growing by 14.08% YoY, with sales of 7,468 units compared to 6,546 units in February 2024.

Mahindra’s electric vehicle lineup is expanding, with the newly launched XEV 9e and BE 6. The XEV 9e registered 2,205 units, while the BE 6 recorded 991 units. These are wholesales, dispatches from the company to dealerships. Deliveries of these new Electric SUVs have not yet started. However, the XUV400 EV witnessed a 47.21% decline, with only 322 units sold in February 2025 compared to 610 units last year, reflecting the growing competition in the EV segment. Lastly, the Marazzo, which remains a niche offering, recorded only 17 units in February 2025, down by 66.67% from 51 units last year.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

While Mahindra recorded an 18.91% YoY growth in February 2025, its month-on-month (MoM) performance saw a slight decline of 0.47%, with 50,420 units sold compared to 50,659 units in January 2025. This marginal dip can be attributed to varying demand across its lineup, with some models seeing a surge while others faced a decline.

Scorpio range saw an 11.81% drop in sales, with 13,618 units sold in February, compared to 15,442 units in January. Meanwhile, the Thar range witnessed strong growth of 22.38%, jumping from 7,557 units in January to 9,248 units in February. Bolero sales remained stable with 8,690 units sold in February, recording a slight increase of 8 units compared to January. XUV 3XO experienced a 7.01% decline, falling from 8,454 units in January to 7,861 units in February. Similarly, XUV700 saw an 11.08% drop, with sales declining from 8,399 units in January to 7,468 units in February.

XEV 9e witnessed an impressive 93.93% MoM growth, surging from 1,137 units in January to 2,205 units in February. BE 6 also recorded an increase in sales, rising from 700 units in January to 991 units in February. XUV400 EV saw a modest 11.81% growth, with 322 units sold in February, up from 288 units in January. Finally, the Marazzo, which had no recorded sales in January, made a small comeback with 17 units sold in February.