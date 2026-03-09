Mahindra Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Scorpio Leads, Thar, XUV 7XO See Strong Demand

Mahindra recorded total passenger vehicle sales of 60,018 units in February 2026, registering a 19.04% year-on-year growth compared to 50,420 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales declined 5.5% from 63,510 units recorded in January 2026.

Mahindra’s growth continued to be driven primarily by its SUV portfolio, with models like Scorpio, Thar, Bolero and XUV 7XO accounting for the bulk of the company’s volumes. Let’s take a closer look at model-wise performance.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Feb 2026

Mahindra Scorpio, including both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N, remained Mahindra’s best-selling model in February 2026. Sales stood at 14,665 units, reflecting a 7.69% YoY growth compared to 13,618 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, Scorpio sales saw a slight decline of 5.64% from 15,542 units recorded in January 2026.

Mahindra Thar and Roxx posted 11,047 units in February 2026, marking a 19.45% YoY increase from 9,248 units sold in February 2025. However, compared to January 2026 sales of 13,418 units, Thar experienced a 17.67% month-on-month decline.

Mahindra Bolero recorded 9,863 units in February 2026, registering a 13.50% YoY growth from 8,690 units sold last year. Meanwhile, newly launched Mahindra XUV 7X0 posted 9,112 units, reflecting a 22.01% YoY increase from 7,468 units sold in February 2025, highlighting continued strong demand for the premium SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO (including EV) registered 8,637 units, up 9.87% YoY compared to 7,861 units last year. Mahindra’s expanding electric SUV portfolio also contributed to sales growth. Mahindra XEV 9S recorded 3,539 units, marking its first full year of sales, while Mahindra BE 6 posted 1,104 units, showing a 11.40% YoY increase. Mahindra announced the re-launch of BE6 Batman Edition.

However, Mahindra XEV 9e saw sales decline slightly to 1,889 units, down 14.33% YoY from 2,205 units in February 2025. Mahindra XUV400 recorded 162 units in February 2026, witnessing a 49.69% YoY decline compared to 322 units sold in February 2025. The MPV offering Mahindra Marazzo reported no sales in February 2026, compared to 17 units sold during the same month last year.

Summary

Mahindra’s February 2026 performance highlights the company’s continued reliance on SUVs as its primary growth driver. Models such as Scorpio, Thar, Bolero and XUV7X0 remain strong contributors to overall volumes. At the same time, the company’s new electric SUV lineup including XEV and BE models is gradually expanding Mahindra’s EV presence in the market, even as some older electric models like XUV400 see declining sales.