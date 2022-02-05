Mahindra Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Thar, XUV700, Scorpio, XUV300

Mahindra has noted a 3 percent YoY decline in sales while MoM sales increased by 14 percent

Mahindra sales declined once again, largely due to shortage of parts. The company has one of the highest pending order books in the Indian auto industry. About 1.3 lakh buyers are awaiting delivery of XUV700 and Thar. In addition to this, Mahindra has plans to launch new Scorpio this year, which will further increase order books.

Mahindra January 2022 sales dipped to 19,860 units, down from 20,498 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales increased by 14 percent over 17,479 units sold in December 2021.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Jan 2022

Topping sales charts was Mahindra Thar contributing to over 23 percent of the company’s sales volumes. Sales stood at 4,646 units, up 47 percent over 3,152 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales increased significantly by 117 percent from 2,138 units sold in December 2021. Thar sales surpassed volumes of XUV300 and Bolero to become Mahindra’s best seller for January 2022.

At No. 2 was XUV300 with sales of 4,550 units, down 1 percent YoY over 4,612 units sold in January 2021. The XUV300 performed better on a MoM basis with a 7 percent growth recorded over 4,260 units sold in December 2021.

XUV700 was at No. 3 on the company sales charts with sales of 4,119 units in the past month. This was a 3 percent MoM growth over 3,980 units sold in December 2021. Launched in August 2021, the XUV700 has seen bookings to the tune of 1 lakh units with waiting period extending to around 88 weeks for some of the top spec variants. XUV700 was initially launched at Rs 11.99 lakh (petrol) and Rs 12.49 lakh (diesel). However, 19th January 2022, prices have been increased by upto Rs 81,000.

Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio sales dipped YoY by 54 percent to 3,506 units and by 26 percent to 3,026 units respectively. This was however, a 34 percent MoM de-growth in the case of the Bolero of which 5,314 units were sold in December 2021 while Scorpio sales increased substantially by 72 percent over 1,757 units sold in December 2021. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is in final stages of testing and will come in with larger dimensions along with a completely new exterior design, undated interiors and a revised engine lineup of petrol and diesel powertrains.

Mahindra e-Verito, KUV100, XUV500

Even as sales of Mahindra e-Verito increased on a MoM basis by 71 percent from 7 units to 12 units in January 2022, sales of KUV100 dipped to 1 units while the decade old XUV500 was pulled out of production at the end of last year to make way for the new XUV700.

A new XUV500 could be a part of the brand’s plans to introduce nine new products by 2026. The new XUV500 will be smaller than its earlier counterpart and will target Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos besides others in the C-Segment SUV list. Of Mahindra Marazzo and Alturas G4, the company had sold 2 and 18 units respectively in December 2021 while in January sales stood at 0 units.