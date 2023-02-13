Mahindra Sales Breakup Jan 2023 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700, Thar

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero and XUV700 along with XUV300 were top sellers in the past month while Thar sales dipped YoY

Mahindra was the fourth bestseller in January 2023 after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors. The company experienced a 66 percent increase in YoY sales to 33,040 units, up from 19,860 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also improved 17 percent as compared to 28,333 units sold in Dec 2022. This automaker currently enjoys a market share of 9.6 percent.

It was the Mahindra Scorpio and Bolero that led company sales last month along with the XUV700 and XUV300. Scorpio (N + Classic) sales stood at 8,715 units in the past month, up 188 percent YoY when compared to 3,026 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also improved by 24 percent from 7,003 units sold in Dec 2022.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Jan 2023

Mahindra Bolero has also posted outstanding YoY and MoM growth in Jan 2023. Sales in the past month stood at 8,574 units, up 145 percent over 3,506 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 17 percent from 7,311 units sold in Dec 2022.

At No. 3 on sales charts was the XUV700 with sales of 5,787 units in Jan 2023. This was a YoY growth of 40 percent over 4,119 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM sales improved by 3 percent from 5,633 units sold in Dec 2022. Sales of the XUV700 have recently commenced in Nepal where the Scorpio Classic, XUV300 and Bolero Power Plus are also on sale.

Another top seller in the company lineup is XUV300. Sales increased 18 percent YoY to 5,390 units in Jan 2023 up from 4,550 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales saw an 11 percent growth over 4,850 units sold in Dec 2022. Mahindra XUV300 was at no. 5 in the sub-4 meter SUV segment, competing with Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Market share in this segment stood at 10.65 percent.

Mahindra Thar RWD Waiting 1.5 Yrs

Mahindra Thar is also an important model in the company lineup though it suffered a YoY de-growth. Sales in Jan 2023 stood at 4,410 units, down 5 percent from 4,646 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 31 percent over 3,374 units sold in Dec 2022.

Mahindra has commenced deliveries of the new Thar 4X2. It commands a waiting period of upto 18 months while buyers can expect deliveries of the 4X4 variant within 4 weeks. 2023 Mahindra Thar 4×2 RWD variants are priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Later this year, Mahindra will launch the Thar 5 door variant.

There were also 164 units of Mahindra Marazzo sold in the past month, down 4 percent from 171 units sold in Dec 2022. E-Verito sales were down to 0 units even as there had been 12 units sold in Jan 2022 while KUV100 was also at 0 units even as 1 unit had been sold in Jan 2022 and in Dec 2022 respectively.