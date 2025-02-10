Mahindra Sales Breakup Jan 2025 – Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, Roxx, XUV700

Mahindra was the No 3 car brand in Jan 2025, ahead of Tata Motors once again

Mahindra sales ended on a high note in Jan 2025. The company posted an 18% YoY and 22% MoM growth with 50,659 units in Jan 2025. We list out a model-wise breakup of its sales performance. Mahindra total passenger vehicle sales in Jan 2025 stood at 50,659 units. This was an 18% YoY growth from 43,068 unit sales of Jan 2024. MoM sales performance also ended on a positive note with a 22% improvement from 41,424 unit sales of Dec 2024.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Jan 2025

Mahindra Scorpio (Classic + N) once again topped the sales list last month that too by a significant margin over the No. 2 best-seller which was the Bolero. Scorpio/N sales improved to 15,442 units in Jan 2025, up 8% YoY from 14,293 unit sales of Jan 2024. MoM sales showed off even stronger growth by 27% when compared to 12,195 units sold in Dec 2024.

Bolero sales saw YoY decline but a MoM improvement to 8,682 units in the past month, down by 13% but a growth of 47% respectively. Sales had been at 9,964 units in Jan 2024. Dec 2024 sales had dipped to 5,921 units.

There was a hefty demand for Mahindra XUV700 in Jan 2025. This mid-size SUV has seen its sales escalate up to 8,399 units, a 17% YoY growth over 7,206 unit sales of Jan 2024. MoM sales also improved by 14% from 7,337 unit sales of Dec 2024. Both Scorpio and XUV700 lead the mid-size SUV segment.

At No. 4 was Mahindra Thar with 7,557 unit sales last month. This related to a 25% YoY growth from 6,059 unit sales of Jan 2024. Sales however fell by 1% on a MoM basis from 7,659 units sold in Dec 2024. More recently, the company increased prices across some variants of the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra XUV3XO / XUV400 Sales Jan 2025

There was outstanding demand for the Mahindra XUV300/3XO in Jan 2025. Sales went up to 8,454 units, up by 79% YoY and 21% on a MoM basis. There were 4,817 units and 7,000 units sold in Jan 2024 and Dec 2024 respectively.

Mahindra XUV400 suffered severe de-growth as sales declined to just 288 units in Jan 2025. This related to a 59% YoY decline over 697 units sold in Jan 2024. MoM sales too fell by double digits of 78% from 1,296 unit sales of Dec 2024.

The company’s new BEV range, that includes the XEV 9E and BE 6e added 1,837 units to total sales in Jan 2025. These are the units Mahindra dispatched from their plant to their dealers. Both these are electric SUVs that are based on the INGLO architecture and are capable of a 500 km range on single charge. Deliveries are set to start from mid-March 2025 while official bookings open on 14th Feb for all variants.