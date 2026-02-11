Mahindra Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, XEV, BE6

Mahindra begun calendar year 2026 on a strong note, registering total sales of 63,510 units in January 2026. This marks a robust 25.37% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 50,659 units sold in January 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well, the company recorded a healthy 24.66% rise over 50,946 units sold in December 2025, underlining sustained demand momentum across its SUV portfolio.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – YoY

Scorpio / Scorpio N continued to be Mahindra’s highest-selling nameplate with 15,542 units in January 2026. While YoY growth was relatively flat at 0.65%, the Scorpio brand remains a consistent volume driver for the company. Despite a slight 2.16% MoM dip, Scorpio’s steady performance reflects its strong brand equity and continued demand in both urban and semi-urban markets.

Thar / Thar ROXX emerged as one of the biggest growth contributors during the month. With 13,418 units sold, the lifestyle SUV recorded an impressive 77.56% YoY growth. On a sequential basis, volumes jumped 43.68% over December 2025, highlighting rising traction for the expanded Thar lineup. The addition of newer variants and broader appeal beyond hardcore off-road enthusiasts appears to be working in Mahindra’s favour.

Bolero too delivered a strong performance, clocking 11,841 units in January 2026. This represents a 36.39% YoY increase and an 11.59% MoM growth. Bolero continues to enjoy strong acceptance in rural and semi-urban regions, reinforcing Mahindra’s dominance in utility-focused segments.

The XUV700 / 7XO range contributed 10,133 units, reflecting a 20.65% YoY growth. The sharp MoM spike of 611.59% suggests supply normalisation or backlog clearances during the month. Meanwhile, XUV 3XO / EV registered 8,845 units, up 4.63% YoY, although it witnessed a marginal 6.12% MoM decline.

Mahindra’s new-age electric portfolio is gradually gaining ground. XEV 9e posted 1,945 units, growing 71.06% YoY, while BE 6 recorded 1,028 units, up 46.86% YoY. The recently launched XEV 9s added 612 units in its early phase. However, XUV400 volumes stood at 146 units, declining 49.31% YoY, possibly reflecting a shift in focus towards the newer EV platforms.

Overall, Mahindra’s January 2026 sales performance reflects a balanced growth story. Strong traction for Thar and Bolero, consistent volumes from Scorpio and XUV700, and an expanding EV lineup have collectively helped the company strengthen its position in India’s highly competitive SUV market.