Mahindra Sales Breakup Jul 2022 – Bolero, XUV700, Scorpio, Thar

Mahindra car sales grew both on a YoY and MoM basis in July 2022 to 27,862 units

Mahindra was the 4th best-selling automaker in India in July 2022 after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors. It has reported a YoY and MoM increase in sales with the Bolero being its best-selling model in the past month while XUV700 and XUV300 added good numbers as well.

Mahindra sales stood at 27,862 units in July 2022, up 34 percent YoY from 20,797 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales also improved 5 percent over 26,640 units sold in June 2022. The company introduced the new Scorpio N last month and immediately amassed bookings to the tune of 1 lakh units in 30 minutes hitting a new record.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Jul 2022

Mahindra Bolero was the best-selling model in the company lineup last month. Sales were at 7,917 units, up 22 percent from 6,491 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales remained flat with the company having sold 7,884 units in June 2022.

XUV700 was at No. 2 with sales of 6,277 units in July 2021. This was a 4 percent growth compared to 6,022 units sold in June 2022. Deliveries of the XUV700 commenced from October 2021. The XUV700 has seen orders of 1.5 lakh units with over 1 lakh buyers awaiting delivery. XUV700 is the highest selling SUV in the segment, beating MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.

YoY sales of the Mahindra XUV300 and Scorpio dipped 1 percent each. Sales of the XUV300 dipped to 5,937 units down from 6,027 units sold in July 2021 while it posted a MoM growth of 25 percent compared to 4,754 units sold in June 2022. Scorpio sales fell to 3,803 units from 3,855 units sold in July 2021 while it also experienced a MoM de-growth of 8 percent as against 4,131 units sold in June 2022. Mahindra Scorpio Classic has also reached dealerships. It will be sold alongside the Scorpio N.

Mahindra Thar, Marazzo, Alturas, e-Verito

Mahindra Thar sales were at 3,616 units in the past month. This was a YoY growth of 13 percent compared to 3,203 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales dipped 1 percent from 3,640 units sold in June 2022. Demand for the Marazzo fell to 213 units in July 2022 down 24 percent when compared to 279 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales improved 72 percent as Mahindra had only sold 124 units in June 2022.

Mahindra Alturas has been noting increased demand in terms of sales. Sales which had stood at 44 units in July 2021 increased 107 percent from 91 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales improved by 40 percent from 65 units sold in June 2022. There was the e-Verito electric vehicle of which the company sold 8 units last month, down 60 percent MoM from 20 units sold in June 2022. There were 0 units of the KUV100 and XUV500 sold, both of which have been discontinued from the company lineup.

Mahindra unveiled five new electric SUV concepts at MADE headquarters in the UK. Out of these, three SUVs boast of both coupe and fastback design, while two are more conventional in their design. These will be powered by Volkswagen battery system and electric powertrain.