Mahindra Sales Breakup July 2023 – Scorpio, XUV300, Bolero, Thar

Mahindra Scorpio and Bolero together commanded a 52 percent of total sales in July 2023

Mahindra was the 4th best selling OEM in July 2023 after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors. It currently commands a 10.3 percent market share, up 2.1 percent over 8.1 percent held in July 2022. Mahindra has seen outstanding demand for the Scorpio, Bolero and XUV700 from buyers in the country. Each of these models command a long waiting period though recent increase in production has brought down this period significantly.

Mahindra Sales Breakup July 2023

The Mahindra lineup currently includes a total of 8 SUVs – Bolero, Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar, XUV300, XUV400 and XUV700. Sales of Mahindra in July 2023 stood at 36,205 units recording the company’s highest ever monthly sales. It was a 30 percent YoY growth over 27,771 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also improved by 11 percent from 32,585 units sold in June 2023. This was the fifth month in a row that sales have surpassed the 32,000 unit mark.

The list was topped by Mahindra Scorpio / N with 10,522 units sold last month, a 177 percent YoY growth from 3,803 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also improved by 22 percent from 8,648 units sold in June 2023. Mahindra currently sits on over 2.8 lakh pending units a majority of which are for Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

At No. 2 was Mahindra Bolero, sales of which also improved YoY and MoM by 13 percent and 3 percent respectively. Sales in July 2023 stood at 8,921 units, up from 7,917 units sold in July 2022. There were 8,686 units sold in June 2023. Mahindra Bolero was at No. 6 on the list of top 10 sub 4-meter SUV/crossovers sold in July 2023 with Maruti Suzuki Brezza being the new leader in this segment. Sales of Mahindra XUV700 dipped marginally on a YoY basis to 6,176 units in the past month, down from 6,277 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales improved by 15 percent from 5,391 units sold in June 2023.

Mahindra Thar is another popular model in the company lineup as is evident from its increasing sales each month. Sales which had stood at 3,616 units in July 2022 improved by 46 percent YoY to 5,265 units in July 2023. There had been 3,899 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 35 percent MoM growth.

Sales of XUV300 have dipped by 24 percent YoY to 4,533 units in July 2023, down from 5,937 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also fell by 11 percent from 5,094 units sold in June 2023. New affordable variants have been added to the XUV300 lineup with the entry level W2 variant priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has also added a sunroof to the W4 trim

XUV400, Marazzo, e-Verito

XUV400 electric has seen a 10 percent MoM degrowth to 707 units from 788 units sold in June 2023. There was also the Marazzo with 81 units sold in the past month, a 62 percent YoY de-growth from 213 units sold in July 2022 while MoM sales grew by 3 percent from 79 units sold in June 2023. E-Verito sales are down to 0 units even as there had been 8 units sold in July 2022. There were 0 units of the KUV100 sold as it has been discontinued from the company lineup.