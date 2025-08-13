Mahindra Sales Breakup July 2025 – Scorpio, Thar, XUV700, BE 6, XEV 9e

Mahindra sales recorded significantly higher numbers in July 2025 thanks to the Thar and Marazzo witnessing better demand

In July 2025, Mahindra sales approached the 50,000 unit mark, clocking 49,871 units. The company secured a second position on the best-selling car brand list, reflecting a significant YoY growth of 20% as compared to 41,623 units sold in July 2024. On a MoM basis, Mahindra also demonstrated positive performance with a 5% increase. Additionally, the company also raised its market share by 2.3%, reaching 14.4% in July 2025.

Mahindra Sales Breakup July 2025

It was the Scorpio/N that topped sales charts last month. It was also the 3rd best-selling SUV in India in July 2025 and the 7th best-seller in the PV segment. Mahindra Scorpio/N, with 13,747 unit sales, showed off a strong 12% YoY and 8% MoM growth.

Thar/ROXX sales improved by leaps and bounds. Currently on offer both as a 3-door version and Roxx 5-door version, it has reported sales of 9,845 units last month. This was a hefty 125% YoY growth from 4,385 unit sales of July 2024. It also saw a 3% MoM growth over 9,542 units of June 2025.

Next on this sales list, at No. 3, was the Bolero. Bolero sales were at 7,513 units last month. This was an 8% YoY growth while its MoM performance remained flat. Sales declined for Mahindra XUV 3XO sub 4 meter SUV, down to 7,238 units. This was 28% lower as compared to 10,000 units sold in the same month last year. Sales did improve by 2% on a MoM basis. XUV700 also witnessed lower YoY sales by 9% to 7,054 units while it rebounded in terms of MoM sales by 14% when compared to 6,198 units sold in June 2025.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e

Two relatively new comers in the electric SUV segment, Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e came in next. XEV 9e, with 2,462 unit sales last month showed off a 12% MoM decline while BE 6 had 1,546 units sold in the same month and accounted for a healthy 29% MoM growth. In July, Mahindra introduced the new 79 kWh battery variants for the BE 6 and XEV 9e which promises a higher 500+ km real-world range at a lower price tag.

Sales of Mahindra XUV400, while it saw a marginal 1% YoY growth to 290 units from 288 unit sales of July 2024, witnessed a strong 29% MoM growth over the 231 unit mark. However, it was the Mahindra Marazzo that deserves special mention. Its sales surged sharply to 176 units which was a 1,157% YoY and 935% MoM growth. There had been just 14 units sold in July 2024 while sales in June 2025 had stood at 17 units.