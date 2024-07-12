Mahindra Sales Breakup June 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Bolero, Thar, XUV400 EV

Mahindra Scorpio/N was the major contributor to total sales in June 2024 with a 42% YoY growth while XUV3XO sales surged 67%

Mahindra was the 4th best-selling automaker in India in June 2024 after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors. The company showed robust YoY progress in June 2024 with 40,022 units sold, a 23% growth over 32,585 units sold in June 2023 which was the highest growth among the 4 leading OEMs. MoM sales however, slipped by 7% when compared to 43,218 units sold in May 2024. Mahindra also saw an improvement in market share which grew by 1.8% from 9.9% to 11.8% YoY.

Mahindra Sales Breakup June 2024 – YoY Comparison

Mahindra Scorpio/N scaled the company charts with 12,307 units sold in June 2024. This was a massive 42% YoY growth over 8,648 units sold in June 2023. To improve the appeal of ScorpioN, which has been racking up impressive sales figures even further, the company has recently introduced some feature updates with ventilated seats, wireless charger and auto-dimming IRVM.

At No. 2, XUV3XO registered a sales tally of 8,500 units up 67% YoY over 5,094 units sold in June 2023. Mahindra XUV3XO also found a No. 7 position on the list of sub-compact SUVs sold last month while Mahindra Thar was also on the same list at No 9. Mahindra Bolero, though at No. 3 on sales charts, has been seeing lower sales which dipped 15% YoY to 7,365 units in June 2024. This was against 8,686 units sold in June 2023.

It was followed by the XUV700 that has witnessed a 10% YoY growth to 5,928 units last month from 5,391 units sold in the corresponding period last year. More recently, the XUV700 received a price cut on its fully loaded AX7 variant by as much as Rs 2.2 lakh. However, this new pricing is being offered for the next four months starting July 10, 2024.

Mahindra Thar sales surged 38% YoY to 5,376 units in the past month from 3,899 units sold in June 2023. Both the Mahindra XUV400 (534 units) and Marazzo (12 units) suffered YoY decline in sales by 32% and 85% respectively. Earlier this month, the Marazzo has even been removed from company website in view of these lower sales.

Mahindra Sales – MoM Sales Performance

When taking a detailed look at Month-on-Month (MoM) performance, Mahindra suffered a 7% MoM degrowth to 40,022 units in June 2024 when compared to 43,218 units sold in May 2024. Most of the models in the company portfolio suffered sales setback with only the XUV700 seeing positive response.

Scorpio sales dipped 10% from 13,717 units sold in May 2024 while Bolero sales were down 8% MoM. XUV700 received favorable response with an 18% MoM growth from 5,008 units sold in May 2024 to 5,928 units in the past month. Lower down the list, Mahindra Thar sales dipped 7% MoM while XUV3XO also suffered a 15% sales setback. Sales of the XUV400 and Marazzo dipped 24% and 25% respectively.