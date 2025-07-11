Mahindra Sales Breakup June 2025 – Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV3X0, XUV700

Mahindra took the second spot on the sales list for June 2025 with total wholesales of 47,306 SUVs

Mahindra is the 2nd best-selling automaker for June 2025. Sales grew significantly on a YoY basis by 18% while its MoM sales declined by 10%. The company currently commands a 14.9% market share. Mahindra sales in June 2025 stood at 47,306 units. This related to a healthy 18% YoY growth from 40,022 units sold in June 2024. However, its MoM sales fell by 10% when compared to 52,431 unit sales of May 2025.

Mahindra Sales Breakup June 2025

Mahindra Scorpio / N topped sales charts with sales of 12,740 units. This was positive YoY growth of 4% from 12,307 units in June 2024. As sales had stood at 14,401 units in May 2025, it was a 12% MoM decline. Mahindra Thar / ROXX continued its stellar performance in June 2025 with 9,542 units sold. This was a hefty 77%YoY improvement in sales over 5,376 units sold in the same month last year. Nevertheless, sales dipped by 8% MoM.

At No. 3 in the company portfolio was the Bolero with 7,478 unit sales last month. It displayed a marginal 2% YoY growth while MoM sales fell by 16%. Sales declined both YoY and MoM for the XUV3XO as numbers fell to 7,089 units. With the launch of new XUV 3XO RevX, the numbers are expected to increase in coming months. Last month, the Mahindra XUV700 has witnessed a 5% YoY increase to 6,198 units, over 5,928 unit sales of June 2024. Like every other model (except the Marazzo) in the company portfolio, XUV700 sales dipped by 4% on a MoM basis.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e

Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs have been gaining momentum in domestic markets. The company is now set to initiate deliveries of Pack Two of these two electric SUVs from later this month. XEV 9e sales stood at 2,808 units last month while the company also sold 1,203 units of the BE 6.

Lower sales were reported for the XUV400 of which only 231 units were sold last month. This related to a 57% YoY and 20% MoM decline. Mahindra Marazzo, on the other hand, has seen outstanding improvement in demand. It was the only model in the company portfolio to post both YoY and MoM growth and that too by a huge percentage. Marazzo sales grew by 42% YoY to 17 units from just 12 unit sales of June 2024. It showed exceptional MoM improvement by 325% when compared to just 4 units sold as of May 2025.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Q2 CY 2025

Mahindra has posted an impressive 22.39% year-on-year growth in overall sales for Q2 CY 2025, selling 1,52,067 units compared to 1,24,248 units in Q2 CY 2024. Leading the charge is the Scorpio/N with 42,675 units, while the Thar/ROXX range more than doubled its sales, growing by a strong 77.22% YoY.

The newly introduced electric models, XEV 9e and BE 6, contributed significantly with 8,064 and 2,959 units respectively. The XUV 3XO and XUV700 also showed stable performances, with modest but positive growth. However, legacy models like the Bolero and XUV400 EV saw slight declines, the latter dropping by nearly 46% YoY. Overall, the addition of new EVs and strong SUV demand helped Mahindra achieve a solid quarter.