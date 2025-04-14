Mahindra Sales Breakup Mar 2025 – Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV, XEV, BE

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a strong performance in March 2025, with total passenger vehicle sales reaching 48,048 units, a healthy 18.25% growth compared to 40,631 units sold in March 2024. Overall, Mahindra’s March 2025 performance showcases how its new products, particularly in the SUV and EV segments, are helping the brand maintain strong momentum, even as older models like the Bolero and Marazzo lose some ground.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Mar 2025 – YoY Comparison

Starting with the Scorpio and Scorpio N lineup, Mahindra sold 13,913 units in March 2025, down by 8.17% compared to 15,151 units a year ago. Despite the slight dip for Scorpio, the Thar and the ROXX made up for it, registering robust sales of 8,936 units – a massive 47.73% growth over 6,049 units sold last year.

The Bolero range, traditionally a strong pillar for Mahindra, saw sales of 8,031 units in March 2025, a decline of 22.38% from 10,347 units in March 2024. Meanwhile, XUV 3XO recorded a strong debut, with 7,055 units sold, marking a 240.49% growth compared to 2,072 units sold under the XUV300 badge in the same month last year. XUV700 continued its steady performance, clocking 6,851 units in March 2025, reflecting a modest 3.63% growth over the 6,611 units sold in March 2024.

On the electric vehicle front, Mahindra’s next-generation XEV 9e SUV recorded 2,080 units in March 2025, while the BE 6 electric SUV contributed 934 units. Both are newly launched products, hence there were no sales figures in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the XUV400 EV model saw sales of 238 units, down 32% from 350 units a year earlier. Lastly, the Marazzo MPV continued to struggle, with sales dropping sharply to just 10 units in March 2025, compared to 51 units sold in March 2024 – a steep decline of 80.39%.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Mar 2025 – MoM Comparison

After a strong February, Mahindra’s passenger vehicle sales saw a slight month-on-month dip in March 2025. The company sold 48,048 units in March, down by 4.7% compared to 50,420 units sold in February 2025. The Scorpio range maintained positive momentum, growing 2.17% with 13,913 units sold in March 2025 compared to 13,618 units in February. On the other hand, Thar and ROXX saw a slight dip, with sales declining 3.37% to 8,936 units versus 9,248 units in February.

Bolero lineup experienced a month-on-month drop as well, down 7.58%, with 8,031 units sold compared to 8,690 units previously. Similarly, the newly rebranded XUV 3XO posted 7,055 units in March, a 10.25% decline compared to 7,861 units in February. XUV700 registered 6,851 units in March 2025, down 8.26% from 7,468 units sold a month earlier.

Among the EVs, Mahindra’s XEV 9e recorded 2,080 units, a 5.67% decline compared to 2,205 units in February. The BE 6 electric SUV also saw a minor drop of 5.75%, with 934 units sold in March compared to 991 units in February. Meanwhile, the XUV400 EV registered a sharper drop of 26.09%, managing only 238 units in March versus 322 units in February. Finally, the Marazzo MPV continued its downward trend with just 10 units sold in March 2025, a steep 41.18% drop compared to 17 units sold in February.