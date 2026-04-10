Mahindra Sales Breakup Mar 2026 – Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, XUV 3XO, XEV 9S, BE6

Mahindra PVs posted strong sales performance in March 2026, registering total volumes of 60,272 units. This translates to a healthy 25.4% year-on-year growth compared to 48,048 units sold in March 2025. On a month-on-month basis, growth remained largely stable with a marginal 0.4% increase over 60,018 units sold in February 2026. The company continues to hold its No. 3 position in the market, with growth driven by a mix of its core SUVs and expanding XUV and EV portfolios.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Mar 2026

Scorpio lineup (Scorpio-N + Classic) retained its top spot with 14,578 units sold in March 2026. This marks a 4.78% YoY growth, although volumes saw a slight 0.59% dip on a MoM basis. Mahindra is expected to further strengthen this lineup with the upcoming Scorpio-N facelift, which has already been spotted testing and is likely to launch later this year.

Thar and ROXX combined posted sales of 10,872 units, up 21.67% YoY, while declining marginally by 1.58% MoM. Bolero followed with 9,788 units, registering a 21.88% YoY growth, though it too saw a minor MoM dip of 0.76%.

XUV Range Shows Strong Momentum

XUV lineup delivered impressive numbers in March 2026. XUV 7X0 recorded 9,210 units, marking a strong 34.43% YoY growth along with a slight 1.08% MoM increase. Recently, Mahindra announced the 20k delivery milestone of the XUV 7XO.

XUV 3X0 (including EV) closely followed with 9,199 units, registering a 30.39% YoY and 6.51% MoM growth. This makes it one of the fastest-growing models in Mahindra’s portfolio, contributing significantly to overall volumes.

Electric Portfolio Expands

Just a few days ago, Mahindra announced achieving a milestone of 50k sales of their Electric Origin SUVs. In March, XEV 9S, the brand’s new flagship electric SUV, recorded 3,254 units, while XEV 9e saw a decline to 1,759 units, down 15.43% YoY and 6.88% MoM. BE 6 emerged as a strong performer among EVs, posting 1,495 units with a sharp 60.06% YoY and 35.42% MoM growth, indicating rising acceptance.

In contrast, XUV400 sales dropped to just 117 units, down 50.84% YoY and 27.78% MoM, reflecting declining traction for the older EV offering. Marazzo remained absent from the charts with zero sales.

Balanced Growth Across ICE And EV Portfolio

Mahindra’s March 2026 performance highlights a well-balanced growth strategy. While traditional SUVs like Scorpio, Thar, Bolero and XUV continue to anchor volumes. At the same time, the EV portfolio is expanding rapidly, though demand remains uneven across models. With more product updates and new launches expected in both ICE and electric segments, Mahindra is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum in the coming months.