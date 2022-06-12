Mahindra Sales Breakup May 2022 – Bolero, XUV700, Scorpio, Thar

Mahindra has reported a sales increase of 224 percent YoY and 20 percent MoM to 26,650 units in May 2022

Mahindra was the 4th largest OEM in terms of sales in May 2022 after Maruti, Tata Motors and Hyundai. Like every other automaker in India, Mahindra too has posted outstanding YoY sales growth but it should be recalled that considering sales in May 2021 is not the correct benchmark as it was during that month that 2nd wave of the pandemic struck the country. It saw plant closures leading to loss in production while buyer’s sentiments were also at an all-time low.

Mahindra sales in the past month increased 224 percent YoY to 26,650 units up from 7,748 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales improved 20 percent over 22,169 units sold in April 2021.

Mahindra Sales Breakup May 2022 – Bolero at No. 1

The best-selling model from the Mahindra stables was the Bolero. It saw sales of 8,767 units in May 2022, up 149 percent over 3,517 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales improved 14 percent from 7,686 units sold in April 2022. In view of the outstanding demand seen for the Bolero, Mahindra is set to introduce the long-wheelbase version of the Mahindra Bolero Neo, called the Neo Plus. It is set for launch in the coming weeks.

Next in line was the Mahindra XUV700, sales in the past month stood at 5,069 units. This was a MoM sales growth of 13 percent over 4,494 units sold in April 2022. The XUV700 continues to garner around 8k-10k bookings per month. Waiting period ranges from 4 months to up to 2 years, depending on the variant – as Mahindra continues to contend with shortage of semiconductor chips.

At No 3 was the XUV300 with a 1901 percent YoY growth to 5,022 units in May 2022, up from 251 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales also increased 28 percent over 3,909 units sold in April 2021.

Mahindra Scorpio, Thar

Scorpio sales were up 144 percent on a YoY basis to 4,348 units in the past month from 1,782 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales saw a 60 percent growth from 2,712 units sold in April 2021. Mahindra’s new gen Scorpio will launch this month as Scorpio N. It will be positioned between the Thar and the XUV700 in the company lineup.

A YoY growth of 68 percent was seen for the Mahindra Thar to 3,209 units, up from 1,911 units sold in May 2021. Sales had stood at 3,152 units in April 2022 leading to a 2 percent MoM growth.

Mahindra Marazzo sales improved 112 percent on a YoY basis to 127 units from 60 units sold in May 2021 while a de-growth of 24 percent was seen in MoM sales which stood at 168 units in April 2022.

Alturas reported sales of 90 units last month, a 900 percent YoY growth over 9 units sold in May 2021 and a 91 percent MoM growth from 47 units sold in April 2022. Electric eVerito sales stood at 18 units in May 2022, up 1700 percent over 1 units sold in April 2022 while there were 0 units of the KUV100 and XUV500 both of which have been discontinued.