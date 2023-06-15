Mahindra Sales Breakup May 2023 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700, Thar

Mahindra sales stood at 32,883 units last month, recording a 23 percent YoY growth but 5 percent MoM decline

Mahindra has achieved significant YoY growth even as the company continues to face disruptions in the supply chain of airbag ECUs on account of shortage in supplies of semiconductors. This has also led to longer waiting periods. Mahindra is sitting on an pending order book of over 2.5 lakh. Most of these are awaiting delivery of Scorpio N, XUV700 and Thar.

Mahindra Sales breakup May 2023

Mahindra was the 4th best-selling automaker in India in May 2023 after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors. It commanded a 9.8 percent market share, up 0.8 percent as against a 9 percent share held in May 2022. Sales in the past month stood at 32,883 units, up 24 percent when compared to 26,560 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 5 percent from 34,694 units sold in April 2023.

It was Mahindra Scorpio range that amassed most sales last month. Scorpio, sold in two avatars of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic recorded sales of 9,318 units, up 114 percent YoY from 4,348 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales dipped by 3 percent as against 9,617 units sold in April 2023.

The Bolero finished in 2nd spot despite a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales dipped 7 percent YoY to 8,170 units in May 2023 from 8,767 units sold in May 2022 while MoM sales fell by 10 percent as compared to 9,054 units sold in April 2023. Bolero Neo Plus is set to make its debut soon. It is slated to have 7 seater or 8 seater layout options.

Sales improved both YoY and MoM for the Mahindra XUV700 by 3 percent and 10 percent respectively with 5,245 units sold in May 2023. There were 5,069 units sold in May 2022 and 4,757 units sold in April 2023. The XUV700 electric has recently been spied on test and will take on the upcoming Harrier EV and Safari EV also being planned by Tata Motors. Mahindra XUV300 sales were at 5,125 units in May 2023, up 2 percent YoY from 5,022 units sold in May 2022 while MoM sales improved by 1 percent over 5,062 units sold in April 2023.

Mahindra Thar, XUV400, Marazzo

Lower down the sales list was the Thar off-road SUV of which the company sold 4,296 units in May 2023. This was a 34 percent YoY growth from 3,209 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales dipped 19 percent as there had been 5,302 units sold in April 2023. Lower sales could be on account of the new Maruti Jimny 5-door being launched, an arch rival to the Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra XUV400, a relatively new entrant to the company portfolio, following its launch in January 2023, had 696 unit sales in May 2023. There had been 902 units sold in April 2023. This all electric SUV takes on the Tata Nexon EV Max and Prime and currently commands a 6 month waiting period.

Marazzo sales dipped to 33 units last month, down 174 percent from 127 units sold in May 2022. Mahindra has just announced discounts upto Rs 65,000 on the Mahindra Thar, XUV300 and Bolero Neo in June 2023. There are however, no discounts being offered on the Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700.