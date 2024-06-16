Mahindra Sales Breakup May 2024 – Scorpio, XUV3XO, Bolero, Thar

Mahindra Scorpio was the best-selling model which along with the new XUV3XO allowed the company to achieve a 31% YoY growth in May 2024

Mahindra, the 4th best-selling automaker in India after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors, has seen a 31.4% YoY growth in sales in May 2024. MoM sales also increased by 5.4% with Mahindra currently commanding a 12.4% market share. It was only Mahindra and Toyota to record a positive growth in market share when compared to that of May 2023.

Mahindra Sales Breakup May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Mahindra total sales stood at 43,218 units in May 2024, this was a 31% growth over 32,883 units sold in May 2023. In the company lineup, it was the Scorpio range that held onto its lead position with 13,717 units sold in the past month, a 47% YoY growth from 9,318 units sold in May 2023. The Scorpio was also the 4th best-selling SUV in the country in May 2024 after the Punch, Creta and Brezza.

The new XUV3XO added 10,000 units to company sales last month, a 95% growth over 5,125 units sold in May 2023 when it was known as the XUV300. It was followed by the Bolero, sales of which dipped 2% on a YoY basis to 8,026 units from 8,170 units sold in May 2023.

Mahindra Thar has also seen increased demand in India with a sales growth of 34% YoY to 5,750 units. Mahindra is currently testing the Thar Armada 5 door, slated to be launched in coming months. Lower sales were seen for the Mahindra XUV700, which dipped by 5% YoY to 5,008 units. The list also included the XUV400 with 701 units sold in the past month relating to a 1% YoY growth while sales of the Marazzo dipped by 52% to just 16 units sold in May 2024.

Mahindra MoM Sales May 2024

Mahindra sales improved by 5% on a MoM basis from 41,008 units sold in April 2024 boosted exclusively by the XUV3XO and XUV400 which have seen double digit growth. The Scorpio saw a 7% MoM decline in sales as compared to 14,807 units sold in April 2024 while at No. 2 the Bolero too accounted for 16% lower sales.

Mahindra Thar and XUV700 sales also declined by 7% and 18% respectively while at the bottom of the list was the Marazzo with a 20% MoM fall in sales. Volume boosters were the XUV3XO and XUV400. XUV3XO sales grew by 150% MoM from 4,003 units sold in April 2024 while XUV400, the feature rich electric SUV witnessed a 102% MoM improvement in sales.

Mahindra is paying added attention to expand its electric lineup with the XUV700 coupe electric recently spied on test. Apart from this model, the company has an expansive lineup of upcoming electric vehicles among which are XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.Rall-E along with the Thar.e and BE.09.