Mahindra Sales Breakup May 2025 – Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV3X0, XUV700

Mahindra was the 2nd best-selling OEM in May 2025 with a comfortable lead over both Hyundai and Tata

In May 2025, Mahindra, the SUV leader in the passenger vehicle segment, was the 2nd best-selling OEM. It recorded sales figures of 52,431 units, relating to a noteworthy 21% YoY growth from 43,218 unit sales of May 2024. Unlike most other OEMs that experienced a MoM decline in sales, Mahindra’s sales remained stable, with a slight increase of 101 units. Currently, Mahindra holds a market share of 15.03%.

Mahindra YoY and MoM Sales May 2025

Mahindra had the Scorpio/N range as the best-selling model in its portfolio. YoY sales were up 5% YoY to 14,401 units, from 13,717 units while MoM sales suffered a 7% decline. There had been 15,534 units sold in April 2025.

Mahindra Thar too was in high demand. Sales were up by a staggering 81% YoY to 10,389 units from 5,750 units sold in May 2024. Sales slipped by 3% MoM from 10,703 units sold in the previous month.

It was followed by the Bolero which was the only model in the company portfolio to record YoY and MoM growth in sales. Sales stood at 8,942 units last month. This related to an 11% YoY and 7% MoM growth. Bolero sales had stood at 8,026 units and 8,380 units in May 2024 and April 2025 respectively.

Lower demand was reported for Mahindra XUV3X0, sales of which dipped by as much as 20% YoY to 7,952 units. There had been 10,000 unit sales in May 2024. MoM sales however, recovered by 5% from 7,568 unit sales of April 2025. It was followed by the XUV700 with 6,435 unit sales last month, a 28% YoY growth while MoM sales declined by 6% when compared to 6,811 unit sales of April 2025.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE6 EV Sales Take Off in May 2025

Mahindra’s new electric lineup, that includes the XEV 9e and BE6 have shown strong performance in May 2025. Sales of the XEV 93 stood at 2,815 units, a growth over 2,441 units sold in April 2025. The BE6 showed off even stronger growth by 119% MoM to 1,206 units in May 2025 from 550 unit sales in the previous month.

Lower down the sales list, and also in the EV segment was Mahindra XUV400. However, it had just 287 units sold last month, witnessing a 59% YoY and 15% MoM decline. Mahindra Marazzo too failed to appeal to buyers in the country with just 4 units sold last month. This was a 75% YoY and 33% MoM de-growth.