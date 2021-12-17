Mahindra Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Scorpio, XUV700, Thar, Bolero

The newly launched XUV700 added to company sales last month – Relating to an 8 percent growth

Mahindra has registered an 8 percent YoY growth in November 2021. Sales in the past month stood at 19,400 units, up from 17,971 units sold in November 2020. It was however, a 3 percent MoM de-growth over 20,034 units sold in October 2021. Positive sales growth was reported last month in the case of Thar and Alturas while every other model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Bolero and XUV300 at top

Mahindra may have introduced two very important to its lineup recently, with the new Thar and XUV700, but it continues to be the Bolero that commands most sales and that too by a significant margin. Sales might have been different, if there was no parts shortage.

Leading sales charts were Mahindra Bolero and XUV300 though both showed a 10 percent de-growth on a YoY basis. At No. 1, Bolero sales dipped to 5,442 units in the past month, from 6,055 units sold in November 2020. It was also a 15 percent MoM de-growth over 6,375 units sold in October 2021.

Mahindra XUV300 sales on the other hand dipped to 4,005 units last month, down 10 percent over 4,458 units sold in November 2020. It was a 5 percent MoM de-growth over 4,203 units sold in October 2021.

At No. 3 on the list of best-selling models in the company lineup was Mahindra Scorpio. Sales dipped 10 percent YoY and 2 percent MoM to 3,370 units sold in November 2021. Mahindra will update Scorpio next year. 2022 Scorpio get off-road drive mode selector, to include Rock, Snow, Mud and 4 High and 4 Low for 4WD system.

Nov 2021 Sales – XUV700 and Thar

The recently launch Mahindra XUV700 command a high waiting period that extends upto almost 2 years, depending on variant. Sales of XUV700 stood at 3,207 units in the past month, down 6 percent over 3,407 units sold in October 2021.

Mahindra Thar also has a high waiting period. Thar sales grew 24 percent to 3,181 units last month from 2,569 units sold in November 2020 while MoM sales increased 18 percent from 2,692 units sold in October 2021. Mahindra Marazzo added 99 units to total sales last month along with 80 units of Alturas G4 and 16 units of the e-Verito.

Upcoming Mahindra Cars

Apart from new Scorpio, Mahindra is also working on a 5 door version of the Thar, slated to launch in 2023. It will sport the same engine lineup as is seen on its 3-door version but will be a more practical family SUV. The new 5-door Thar will rival the upcoming 5-door Force Gurkha and 5-door Maruti Jimny once launched.

Mahindra plans to launch eight electric vehicles by 2027. An electric variant of XUV300 is also among these set for launch which could go by the name XUV400. The company is also planning to update the XUV300 in the coming months and has deleted some features from its mid-spec W6 trim of XUV300 which is powered by a diesel engine paired with an AMT gearbox.