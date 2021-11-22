Mahindra Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 sales surpassed that of Scorpio, Thar, Alturas G4 and Marazzo in its first full month in domestic markets

Mahindra’s total sales which included PV, CV and exports stood at 41,908 units. Taking only domestic sales into account, the company sold 20,034 units in the previous month, a growth of close to 10 percent over 18,317 units sold in October 2020.

Positioned at No. 4 behind Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors, Mahindra also posted a 55.7 percent MoM increase in volume sales over 12,863 units sold in September 2021. The shortage of micro-chips continues to affect production schedules of every automaker in India and this dearth in supplies are not expected to ease off any time soon.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Bolero Tops Sales Charts

Mahindra saw most demand for the Bolero 7 seater compact SUV. In October 2021, sales stood at 6,375 units, down 16.3 percent over 7,624 units sold in October 2020. The Bolero also featured at No. 14 on the list of best selling cars in India during the past month.

Mahindra XUV300, at No. 2, also noted a YoY de-growth down 13.9 percent to 4,203 units sold last month as against 4,882 units sold in October 2020. The XUV300 facelift is expected to launch next year. It will come in with revised exteriors and interiors. Launch date is likely to be around Diwali 2022.

Mahindra has announced 65,000 bookings for XUV700 in less than two weeks of launch. The company has commenced deliveries and 3,407 units were sold in the past month. These deliveries included only petrol variants while diesel variant deliveries will start from later this month.

The first 25,000 bookings were made on October 7 the day of opening order books while the next 25,000 units were booked on October 8 in just two hours. The XUV700 is being offered in four variants of MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7, with over 20 trims options and at prices that start off from Rs 12.49 lakh.

Lower down the order, at No. 4 was the Mahindra Scorpio with 3,304 units sold last month, down 16.5 percent over 3,961 units sold in October 2020. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is also on test and the SUV is likely to hit markets sometime next year.

Mahindra Thar, recently added to company lineup, saw sales to the extent of 2,692 units last month. The company sits on bookings which have surpassed the 75,000 unit mark relating to waiting periods from around two months to almost a year, depending on variant. Mahindra is also working on a 5 door version of the Thar expected to launch in 2023.

Mahindra Alturas G4 and Marazzo

Mahindra Alturas G4 and Marazzo have not been receiving much attention in terms of sales. Demand dipped 42 percent and 98.3 percent respectively to just 40 units and 12 units in the past month. This was against 69 units of the Alturas G4 and 737 units of the Marazzo sold in October 2020. Verito sales increased from 1 units sold in October 2020 to 4 units in the past month while KUV100 sales dipped to just 1 unit over 35 units sold in October 2020.