Mahindra Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Scorpio, XUV 700, Bolero, 3XO, Thar, Roxx

Mahindra registered its best ever monthly sales in Oct 2024 – Scorpio, XUV, Bolero and Thar brands performed really well

Mahindra, the 3rd best-selling automaker after Maruti and Hyundai, has posted outstanding sales growth in October 2024. Sales improved to 54,504 units, a 25% YoY growth from 43,708 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also saw a 7% improvement over 51,062 units sold in Sep 2024. Mahindra also posted a 2.5% increase in its market share to 13.7% in the past month.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Oct 2024

Each of the models in the company portfolio has shown off strong sales last month. The Scorpio / N once again headed the sales list with 15,677 unit sales. This was a 15% YoY growth from 13,578 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales were up by 9% from 14,438 units sold in Sep 2024.

XUV700 was up next with 10,435 unit sales last month. Sales improved by 12% YoY over 9,297 units sold in Oct 2023 while MoM sales grew by 8% when compared to 9,646 unit sales of Sep 2024. Mahindra Bolero sales were up marginally by 2% on a YoY basis to 9,849 units. This was over 9,647 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales however, saw a higher percentage growth by 20% from 8,180 units sold in Sep 2024.

Mahindra Thar and Roxx also saw sales grow to 7,944 units last month from 5,593 units sold in the same month last year relating to a 42% YoY growth. MoM sales were down by 10% from 8,843 units sold in Sep 2024. The XUV3XO saw its sales nearly double in Oct 2024 to 9,562 units. This was over 4,865 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales improved by 6% from 9,000 units sold in Sep 2024.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Sales up 56% YoY

The company’s sole electric offering, the XUV400 has seen a 56% YoY improvement to 1,000 units. This was over 639 unit sales as of Oct 2023. There was also a 5% MoM improvement from 948 unit sales of Sep 2024. The Marazzo however, suffered a 58% YoY decline in sales to just 37 units last month. This was over 89 units sold in Oct 2023. However, its MoM performance showed off a massive 425% growth from only 7 units sold in Sep 2024.

Mahindra prepares for the global premiere of two new electric SUVs later this month. The BE 6e and XEV 9e will make their presence felt on November 26, 2024, at Unlimit India following which they will enter both Indian and global markets, aiming to make Mahindra a formidable player in the EV segment.