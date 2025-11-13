Mahindra Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV3XO, Thar, XUV700, XEV 9e, BE 6

Mahindra recorded its highest ever monthly SUV sales in Oct 2025 registering double digit YoY and MoM growth

Mahindra, the 2nd best-selling OEM on the passenger car sales list of Oct 2025, has reported its highest-ever monthly SUV sales in the past month. Its domestic sales stood at 71,624 units, a substantial 31% YoY growth, while MoM sales were up by 27%. Strong festive demand coupled with the recent reduction in GST taxes has led to this highest monthly SUV sales volume. Market share also improved by 1.6% to 15.3% from 13.7% YoY.

Key models which led to this strong sales momentum included the Scorpio range, Bolero, XUV3XO and Thar. October also saw the launch of new Bolero and Bolero Neo. Laster this month, Mahindra will launch their all new electric SUV – XEV 9s. Mahindra has been actively testing 8 new SUVs, all of which are poised to launch by 2026/27. These include the XUV700 facelift, XUV3XO EV and Scorpio facelift among others.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – YoY Vs MoM

Mahindra sales stood at 71,624 units in Oct 2025. It marked a 31% YoY growth over 54,504 unit sales of Oct 2024. MoM sales also improved by double digits over 56,233 unit sales in Sept 2025. Scorpio/N commanded the sale list with 17,880 unit sales last month. It showed a strong 14% YoY growth from 15,677 units sold in Oct 2024. However, its MoM sales declined by 3% when compared to 18,372 units of Sept 2025.

There was overwhelming demand for the Bolero with sales going up to 14,343 units last month. This related to a 46% YoY growth from 9,849 units sold in Oct 2024 while MoM sales zoomed by 422%, well over 2,747 unit sales of Sept 2025.

In third spot on company sales charts was the XUV3XO with 12,237 units sold. It related to a 28% YoY and 35% MoM growth from 9,562 units and 9,032 units sold in Oct 2024 and Sept 2025 respectively. Positive demand was also seen in the case of the Thar / Roxx with 12,029 unit sales last month. It marked a healthy 51% YoY growth from 7,944 units sold in the corresponding month last year while MoM sales improved by 2%.

Mahindra EV Lineup Sales Oct 2025

Mahindra’s EV lineup, which included two relatively new comers, the XEV 9e and BE6 showed strong MoM growth with 2,708 units and 2,134 units sold respectively. While demand for the BE6 grew more substantially by 25% it was a marginal 3% growth for the XEV 9e.

The All-Electric XUV400 has been facing some constraints. Demand slid by 85% YoY to 152 units while there had been 1,000 unit sales in Sept 2024. MoM sales saw a 2% increase over 149 units sold in Sept 2025. This decline probably is due to the upcoming launch of facelifted model, which has been spied on test. Mahindra Marazzo continued its downward spiral with just 2 unit sales in the past month marking a 95% YoY and 33% MoM decline.