Mahindra Sales Breakup Sep 2021 – Thar, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700

Mahindra’s XUV300 topped sales charts last month with the KUV100 as the only other model to post positive sales growth

Mahindra, ranked at No. 5 in terms of car sales in September 2021 among leading automakers behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Kia. Mahindra PV sales took a 12 percent dip in a YoY basis to 12,863 units, down from 14,663 units sold in September 2020. It was also a 19 percent MoM de-growth over 15,786 units sold in August 2021.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Sep 2021

Topping the sales charts was the XUV300 with sales of 3,693 units. Growth remained flat in a YoY basis with 3,700 units sold in September 2020 while MoM sales fell 37 percent over 5,861 units sold in August 2021. The new Mahindra XUV300 Sportz with turbo petrol is also poised for launch sometime soon.

Next in the company lineup in terms of sales was the Thar with 3,134 units sold last month. The new-generation Thar made its debut in late 2020 and has been well received amongst consumers. MoM sales dipped 10 percent from 3,493 units sold in August 2021. The Thar is a new entrant and bookings recently crossed the 75,000 unit mark. Depending on variant, waiting periods for the Thar extend from around two months to almost a year.

Mahindra Scorpio sales also fell, both in terms of YoY and MoM basis. Down to 2,588 units in September 2021, this was a 27 percent de-growth over 3,527 units sold in September 2020 while MoM sales dipped 1 percent from 2,606 units sold in August 2021.

Mahindra Bolero also posted high level of de-growth in September 2021 down 70 percent to 1,755 units from 5,797 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales dipped 45 percent over 3,218 units sold in August 2021.

Mahindra XUV700 Sales Debut

Mahindra XUV700 registered sales of 1,370 units in Sep 2021. These are the units that were dispatched from the company to dealerships across India. Customer deliveries are scheduled to start from 30th Oct 2021.

The XUV700 has become a popular buy in the company portfolio with bookings having opened from 7th Oct. The first batch of 25,000 units was sold out in under 1 hour while the next 25,000 units were sold out in 2 hours. Petrol XUV700 deliveries are set to commence from last week of October 2021, while deliveries of diesel XUV700 will start by the end of November 2021.

With the Mahindra XUV700 taking the place of the XUV500, sales of the latter dipped 73 percent YoY to 160 units, down from 595 units sold in September 2020. It was also a MoM de-growth of 58 percent over 383 units sold in August 2021.

Mahindra Marazzo and Alturas each posted YoY de-growth at 93 percent and 30 percent respectively to 70 units and 51 units. Alturas G4 MoM sales were however more positive with a 21 percent growth over 42 units sold in August 2021. KUV100 found 42 buyers in the past month, an increase of 20 percent over 35 units sold in September 2020 and a 2000 percent MoM growth over 2 units sold in August 2021.