Mahindra Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, 3XO, Thar, ROXX, Bolero

Mahindra sales surpassed the 51,000 unit mark in September 2024 and overtook Tata Motors by a good 10,000 units

Mahindra sales in Sept 2024 improved to 51,062 units, surpassing the 51,000 mark for the first time. These improved sales allowed the company to move into third place after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai and pushing down Tata Motors to a No. 4 spot. It was models such as the Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 that continued to draw buyers to its fold. The recently launched Roxx and updated XUV3XO also contributed significantly to total sales.

Mahindra sells 51,062 units in September 2024

Mahindra sales stood at 51,062 units in Sept 2024 consistently posting good demand for its SUV lineup. Sales were up 24% YoY over 41,267 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also grew by 18% from 43,277 units sold in Aug 2024.

It was the Mahindra Scorpio that was the highest selling model in the company portfolio last month retaining its No. 1 position with 14,438 unit sales. This was a 22% YoY improvement from 11,846 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also showed off a 5% growth from 13,787 units sold in Aug 2024.

At No. 2 was the XUV700 which has posted a 13% YoY and 7% MoM growth in demand to 9,646 units in Sept 2024. There had been 8,555 units sold in Sept 2023 while in Aug 2024 sales had stood at 9,007 units. The XUV700 EV is also poised for launch. It is currently doing the test rounds and set to launch sometime in early 2025. Once launched, the Mahindra XUV700 EV will compete head-on with the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV.

Mahindra XUV300/3XO sales grew by 81% YoY to 9,000 units, up from 4,961 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales remained flat. Mahindra XUV 3XO received its first price hike ever since it was launched in April this year. Despite this price hike, the XUV 3XO continues to be a competitive option within its segment.

Outstanding demand was seen for the Mahindra Thar, sales of which improved to 8,843 units, a 63% YoY and 107% MoM growth. This is thanks to the launch of the new Thar ROXX. There had been 5,417 units sold in Sept 2023 while in Aug 2024 sales were at 4,268 units. The Thar Roxx 5-door which officially opened for bookings on 3rd October 2024, received overwhelming response due to which it commands a waiting period of over a year.

Mahindra Bolero, Marazzo Sales Decline YoY

Mahindra Bolero posted 14% lower YoY sales in Sept 2024 down to 8,180 units from 9,519 units sold in Sept 2023. It however made up good numbers in MoM sales which showed off a 26% growth from 6,494 units sold in Aug 2024. It was followed by the XUV400, sales of which grew significantly both on YoY and MoM basis to 948 units. This was a 15% YoY growth from 825 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales were also up 33% from 713 units sold in Aug 2024.

Mahindra Marazzo has not been doing too well in terms of sales. Sales have been dipping each month and were down to just 7 units in Sept 2024. This was a massive 95% YoY decline from 144 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also fell by 13% when compared to 8 units sold in Aug 2024.