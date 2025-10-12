Mahindra Sales Breakup Sept 2025 – Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, XUV 3XO, XUV 700, XEV 9e, BE 6

Mahindra has posted double digit YoY and MoM sales growth with the Scorpio being its best-selling model

Mahindra reported a 6.28% year-on-year growth in Q3 2025, with total sales reaching 1,44,503 units, up from 1,35,962 units in Q3 2024. The growth was largely driven by strong performances from the Thar/ROXX and Scorpio/N models, which together contributed nearly 49% of Mahindra’s quarterly sales.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Q3 2025

Scorpio/N remained Mahindra’s best-seller, clocking 41,959 units and growing 3.7% YoY, while the Thar/ROXX surged 63.97% YoY to 28,688 units, reflecting its expanding popularity among lifestyle SUV buyers. However, models like the XUV700 (21,774 units, -17.6%) and XUV3XO (21,791 units, -22.18%) saw slight dips due to production realignments and rising competition in the midsize SUV space.

Legacy models such as the Bolero recorded 18,369 units, down 14.97% YoY, while Mahindra’s EV portfolio made a strong entry this quarter with XEV 9e (7,394 units) and BE 6 (4,798 units) contributing meaningfully to total sales. The Marazzo also saw a surprising rebound, albeit from a low base, up 676% YoY with 225 units.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Sept 2025

Mahindra has posted strong sales growth in Sept 2025. Total wholesales stood at 56,233 units marking a 10% YoY improvement over the 51,062 units sold in the same period of last year. It also showed off a strong 43% growth when compared to 39,999 units sold in Aug 2025.

In a model wise split we have the Scorpio N / Classic at No. 1 with 18,372 units sold last month. Sales improved strongly both on a YoY and MoM basis by 27% and 87% respectively. There had been 14,438 units sold in Sept 2024 while in Aug 2025 sales had stood at 9,840 units.

Mahindra Thar, offered both in a 3 door and 5 door (Roxx) format, came in at No. 2 with 11,846 units sold in Sept 2025. It marked a strong 34% YoY growth from 8,843 units while MoM sales were up 69% over 6,997 units in Aug 2025. The 2025 Thar facelift has been recently introduced bringing with it a host of feature updates and new colours while it continues to draw power via the same engine lineup.

Demand has escalated for XUV700 with 9,764 unit sales in the past month. While this indicated a marginal 1% improvement from 9,646 units sold in Sept 2024, it has shown off a strong 97% MoM growth from 4,956 units sold in Aug 2025. More recently, Mahindra has also shown off the XUV700 facelift which could stir up sales even further.

Mahindra XUV 3XO also showed strong demand with 9,032 units sold last month. While it was flat YoY growth, it did improve by 64% on a MoM basis over 5,521 units sold in Aug 2025. The new Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched which could boost its sales in the coming months as numbers dipped to 2,747 units last month. This was a 66% YoY and MoM decline. The new Bolero Neo comes in with a complete refresh both in terms of its exterior and interior design and updated technology.

Mahindra’s EV lineup, which included the XEV 9e and BE6, sales stood at 2,619 units and 1,701 units respectively. These are recent additions to the company portfolio. MoM sales saw the XEV 93 improve by 13% from 2,313 units while BE6 sales were up 10% MoM. Mahindra XUV400 accounted for 149 unit sales last month marking a 84% YoY decline while MoM sales improved by 126% from 66 unit sales of Aug 2025. Mahindra Marazzo trailed the sales list as it struggled to capture consumer interest. It suffered a drop in sales to only 3 units last month. This was a 57% YoY and 93% MoM decline from 7 units and 46 units sold in Sept 2024 and Aug 2025 respectively.