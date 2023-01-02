Mahindra Sales Dec 2022 – XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero, Thar

Mahindra car sales stood at 28,445 units in Dec 2022, up 62 percent YoY from 17,722 units sold in Dec 2021

Mahindra, a leading SUV maker in India has noted outstanding demand over the last few months. Their models such as the Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV300 Turbosport, Thar and XUV700 have received a great deal of attention from buyers. The company continues to contend with shortage in semi-conductor supplies which has adversely affected production and thereby led to longer waiting periods.

Scorpio N commands the highest waiting period of all Mahindra cars, gets a host of new variants to take total variants count to 30. These new variants include the Z2 Petrol (E), Z2 Diesel (E), Z4 Petrol (E), Z4 Diesel (E) and Z4 Diesel (E) AWD and are priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Sales Dec 2022

Mahindra sold a total of 56,677 units in Dec 2022. There were a total of 28,233 units of utility vehicles and 112 vans sold in the past month to a total of 28,445 PVs which was a 60.51 percent YoY growth over 17,722 units sold in Dec 2021. Exports stood at 3,100 units. In the CV segment, Mahindra sold 20,080 units in Dec 2022.

In the PV segment, sales of UVs increased 62 percent YoY from 17,469 units sold in Dec 2021 to 28,233 units in the past month. Car and Van sales dipped 56 percent to 112 units last month, from 253 units sold in the same month last year while total passenger vehicle sales increased 61 percent YoY and 72 percent on YTD basis to 2,56,858 units.

In the commercial vehicle segment growth was seen across 3.5 T segment improved by 51 percent YoY to 879 units while sales of 3 wheelers grew by 104 percent to 5,052 units from 2,480 units sold in Dec 2021. YTD growth was also reported across each of these categories.

Exports of Mahindra improved by 3 percent YoY to 3,100 units in Dec 2022 from 3,017 units sold in Dec 2021 while YTD exports in 2022 were higher by 4 percent to 24,733 units from 23,671 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Mahindra CY 2022 Sales

Total sales in CY 2022 stood at 3,32,984 units, up 65.09 percent from 2,01,693 units sold in CY 2021. Growth in sales was across each month of last year except for January when sales fell 3.11 percent to 19,860 units from 20,498 units sold in Jan 2021. Sales increased in Feb and Mar 2022 to take Q1 sales up 42.44 percent to 74,809 units and Q2 sales higher by 77.26 percent to 75,459 units. H1 2022 sales improved by 58.03 percent to 1,50,268 units in H2 2022 over 95,091 units sold in H1 2021.

Q3 2022 sales stood at 91,779 units up 85.61 percent as compared to 49,446 units sold in Q3 2021 while Q4 sales were higher by 59.10 percent to 90,937 units as against 57,156 units sold in Q4 2021. H2 2022 sales of Mahindra also improved by 71.40 percent to 1,82,716 units from 1,06,602 units sold in H2 2021.