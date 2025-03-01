Mahindra Sales February 2025 Register 19% YoY Growth

The dominant force in India’s mid-size SUV segment, Mahindra Auto, has closed the February 2025 sales account on a rather positive note. The company registered YoY growth and maintained the numbers MoM with a negligible 0.4% decline when compared to the sales performance in the month January 2025.

Mahindra Sales February 2025

The company should probably identify itself as an SUV manufacturer as there were no cars or vans sold in February 2025. Marazzo can still be seen listed on official website, even though it was delisted a couple of times now. SUVs accounted for 100% of Mahindra’s PV sales with 50,420 units sold last month.

This marked a YoY growth of 19% (18.91%, to be precise), when compared to the 42,401 units sold in February 2024. Thus resulting in a volume growth of 8,019 units YoY. Mahindra sold a total of 5,03,439 SUVs YTD in FY25 till February 2025, which is a 20% growth over 4,19,233 units from the same time period in FY24.

Where sales analysis is concerned, Mahindra registered a 0.41% MoM decline in sales, as the company sold 50,659 units in January 2025. This is quite negligible as the volume loss occurred MoM was just 239 units. In fact, Mahindra is facing unprecedented demand for their SUVs like BE 6, XEV 9e, XUV700 and Scorpio.

Exports & CV Sales

Company’s exports in February 2025 stood at 3,061 units, which is almost double the numbers from February 2024 at 1,539 units. This resulted in a 99% YoY growth with a volume gain of 1,522 units YoY. Where YTD sales in FY25 till February 2025 are concerned, Mahindra shipped 30,566 units with 32% YoY growth as opposed to 23,090 units shipped last year in the same period.

Mahindra sold a total of 30,221 Commercial Vehicles in February 2025. Breaking down the numbers, LCV <2T sold 3,290 units and witnessed a 21% YoY decline in sales. LCV 2T – 3.5T is Mahindra’s forte and the company dominates this segment with 19,155 units sold and registered 9% YoY growth as opposed to 17,554 units sold last year.

Where LCV > 3.5T and MHCV are concerned, Mahindra has outdone itself with 1,381 units sold with 23% YoY growth as opposed to 1,125 units sold a year ago with volume gain of 256 units. Mahindra 6,395 units of 3W CVs with a 4% YoY growth.

Statement from Mahindra Auto

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In February,

we clocked SUV sales of 50420, a growth of 19% and 83702 total vehicles, a growth of

15%. This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio.”