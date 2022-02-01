Mahindra Sales Jan 2022 Decline – Thar, XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero

The newly launched Mahindra XUV700 along with Thar has contributed to efficient sales in January 2022

Like every other automaker in India, Mahindra is also facing dire shortage in supply of semiconductor-related parts. This has had a negative impact on production and has led to an unprecedented delay in deliveries.

Mahindra Sales Jan 2022 Decline

Mahindra has announced their sales results for January 2022. Sales of passenger vehicles in the past month dipped 3 percent to 19,964 units from 20,634 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales however, increased 36 percent to 1,70,629 units from 1,25,125 units sold in the same period of 2021.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19,848 units in January 2022. This was against 20,498 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales increased 37 percent to 1,68,751 units from 1,23,507 units sold in the 2021 period.

Mahindra noted a 15 percent de-growth in car and van sales to 116 units last month, down from 136 units sold in January 2021 while YTD sales increased 16 percent to 1,878 units from 1,618 units sold in the April to January 2022 period.

Mahindra Commercial Vehicle and 3 Wheeler Sales

Mahindra commercial vehicle sales in the LCV < 2T segment increased 201 percent YoY to 2,984 units, up from 991 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales saw a 17 percent growth to 24,485 units from 20,973 units sold in the 2021 period.

In the 2T to 3.5T segment, sales increased 48 percent to 17,529 units from 11,846 units sold in January 2021 while YTD sales increased marginally by 2 percent to 1,77,701 units from 1,05,971 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Sales in the 3.5T and MHCV segments saw a 9 percent YoY growth to 598 units in the past month, up from 551 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales increased 70 percent from 2,897 units sold in the April to January 2021 period from 4,919 units sold in the same period this year.

YoY three wheeler sales – that included the Mahindra Treo auto rickshaw, remained flat at 2,868 units, up 1 percent over 2,841 units sold in January 2021 while YTD sales increased 62 percent to 22,224 units from 13,707 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Exports on the other hand increased substantially. Mahindra shipped 2,861 units in January 2022 from 2,286 units in the same month last year. YTD shipments increased 84 percent to 26,532 units from 14,428 units shipped in the same period of 2021.

Mahindra expects to see better sales in the months ahead with the upcoming Bolero facelift and new gen Scorpio. New Scorpio will see vast improvements both in terms of features and performance over its existing counterpart.