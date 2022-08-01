Mahindra Sales July 2022 At 28k – XUV700, Thar, Bolero, Scorpio

Mahindra has reported total sales and exports of 56,148 units in July 2022 – Their passenger vehicles report 34% growth

Mahindra has posted sales growth across all segments in July 2022. The company’s passenger vehicle segment grew by 33.29 percent to 28,053 units in July 2022, up from 21,046 units sold in July 2021. This was a 7,007 unit volume growth. MoM sales also increased by 4.36 percent over 26,880 units sold in June 2022. Overall, the company sold 56,148 vehicles in July 2022.

Mahindra PV Sales July 2022

Where the company’s passenger vehicles were concerned, total utility vehicle sales saw a 34 percent YoY growth to 27,854 units from 20,797 units sold in July 2021. It was also a YTD growth of 63 percent from 1,03,274 units sold in the April-July 2022 period over 63,367 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Car and van sales dipped 20 percent YoY to 199 units from 249 units sold in July 2022 while YTD sales increased by 24 percent from 881 units sold in the April-July 2021 period to 1,089 units in the same period of 2022. Demand has been higher for the company’s XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300 relating to longer waiting period.

Mahindra XUV700 has been noting outstanding demand recording 1.5 lakh bookings in less than 1 year of launch, with over 1 lakh buyers awaiting delivery. The company has also recently introduced the new Scorpio N and also amassed 1 lakh orders in 30 minutes of opening booking window.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N goes on sale alongside the current generation Scorpio which has been re-named as Scorpio Classic. Waiting period of the new Scorpio is likely to have crossed the 2 year mark already.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our strong performance with sales of 27854 SUVs in July, registering a growth of 34% fueled by robust demand for all our brands including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. Our Commercial Vehicles also registered growth and exports were up at 32%. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic, and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Mahindra CV and 3W Sales July 2022

Of the company’s commercial vehicle range, the company sold 20,946 units in July 2022. Of these, it was the LCV 3.5 T and MHCV sales were up 89 percent YoY to 808 units from 428 units sold in July 2021 while YTD sales improved 113 percent to 2,761 units in April-July 2022 from 1,296 units sold in the same period of 2021.

M&M sales July 2022 – Their share price touched all time high of 1248 today. It was trading at 675 in March 2022. pic.twitter.com/UlQ5BInPye — RushLane (@rushlane) August 1, 2022

Three wheeler sales which also includes the company’s electric range saw a 103 percent YoY growth to 4,351 units in July 2022 from 2,148 units sold in July 2021. YTD sales were higher by 188 percent to 15,013 units in the 2022 period over 5,213 units sold during the April-July 2021 period.

Mahindra also exported 2,798 units in July 2022, a 32 percent growth over 2,123 units exported in July 2021. YTD exports increased by 19 percent to 10,306 units shipped during April-July 2022 from 8,670 units exported in the same month of the previous year.