Mahindra Sales June 2022 Nears 27k – Bolero, Thar, XUV700, Scorpio

Mahindra PV sales for June 2022 pegged at just under 27k units; Company reports YoY and QoQ sales growth

Mahindra maintained the 4th spot in the list of best selling car makers of India for June 2022. They were behind Maruti, Hyundai and Tata. Mahindra outsold Kia India, who were at 5th. A strong start to the FY sets things up for a competitive year ahead. QoQ sales but obviously looks robust owing to low base sales in the comparable quarter in 2021. A year earlier, the marketplace was constrained to help with efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

While Covid-19 related market limitations are now at a bare minimum where production and sales is concerned, in recent months, the industry has been plagued by semiconductor supply shortage. There is hope though that this situation improves through h2 2022.

Mahindra Car Sales June 2022

Mahindra’s car business is definitive in recent years. Strategic efforts reflect a strong focus on expanding its UV prowess. Total Mahindra PV sales is reported at 26,880 for June 2022. YoY sales were up from 16,913 units at volume gain of just under 10k units. Sales growth is reported at 58.93 percent. MoM sales have been fairly flat, down from 26,904 units.

Top selling Mahindra cars include XUV700, Thar, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300. Overall Mahindra Auto sales stood at 54,096 units. This includes CV and 3W domestic sales. Exports last month accounted for 2,777 units, up 7 percent from 2,607 units YoY.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Q1FY23 is our second consecutive highest SUV sales quarter. This has been made possible due to continued robust demand for all our brands including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. We sold 26620 SUVs in June and overall, 54,096 vehicles, registering a growth of 64%. XUV700 achieved yet another milestone of being awarded the coveted Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ Award for being the safest car in India.

This accolade is only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety for vehicles sold in India. We had a blockbuster launch of the Scorpio-N and it has generated tremendous buzz and anticipation. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic; we are monitoring the situation closely.

Mahindra Scorpio-N price, variants, bookings

Through June, much of the excitement around the manufacturer, revolved around Mahindra Scorpio-N. The automaker has now concluded most of its buildup activities around the vehicle. With 2WD petrol and diesel MT variant details and price points announced, petrol 4WD and AT prices will be announced on July 21, 2022.

Bookings will get underway at the end of this month. The price range announced is applicable for only the first 25k bookings as part of an introductory offer. Currently, Mahindra Scorpio-N price ranges from Rs 12L – Rs 19.5L. Once sales are underway, one can expect company PV sales to benefit. Mahindra aims to produce about 6k units of new Scorpio and 4k units of the old Scorpio in the coming months.